Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global textile dyes market is expected to grow from $8.18 billion in 2021 to $8.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The textile dyes market is expected to reach $11.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.59%.



The textile dyes market consists of sales of textile dyes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to colour compounds or substances used to colour fabric.Textile dyes are colourants that, when added to the material, give it a permanent colour that lasts through repeated use.



The primary goal of dyeing is to apply uniform colour to the substrate (fibre, yarn, or fabric) while maintaining colour-fastness requirements for cloth.



The main types of textile dyes are direct, reactive, VAT, basic, acid, and disperse.Direct dyes are those that are dissolved in a neutral or alkaline solution and then applied directly to the substrate.



For colouring cotton and other cellulosic textiles, direct dye is utilised.Wool, nylon, cotton, viscose, polyester, acrylic, and other fibre types can all be coloured with these dyes.



Clothing & apparel, home textile, and industrial textiles are the applications of textile dyes.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the textile dyes market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in textile dyes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increased demand in the garment industry is expected to propel the textile dye market.The garment industry has a significant raw material base that includes all types of natural and synthetic fibre dyes, which has helped it achieve global prominence.



These apparel industries are consumer-based, contributing to the economy by providing trade along the clothing and garment production and value chain.Such growing global business and the use of natural and synthetic fibre dyes in various garments applications lead to the increasing demand for textile dyes.



According to a report published in February 2022 by Obrelo, a Russia-based drop shipping company, the fashion industry grew by 18.4 % in 2021, with sales figures for 2022 forecast at $473.42 billion. Therefore the increasing demand in the garment and fashion industry will drive the textile dyes market.



New technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the textile dyes market.The textile dyes sector is constantly innovating and adopting new advanced dying technologies to become a more sustainable industry.



The use of nanotechnology to create more scientific clothing, such as fire-repellent, self-cleaning, and water-repellent clothes, has resulted in significant advancement in the textile industry.These advancements in textile manufacturing technology will enable textile material and product dying markets to use more sustainable and advanced dying technology.



Major companies operating in the textile dyes sector are focused on new technologies to sustain their position in the market.For instance, In April 2020, Alchemie technology, a UK-based manufacturer of unique digital materials fabrication technologies, launched Alchemie Endeavour, a waterless smart dying technology.



This waterless smart dying uses advanced digital manufacturing technology to achieve a breakthrough in cost structure, supply chain capability, and fabric colouration for sustainability. Endeavour employs advanced digital colourant application and fixation technology to provide fabrics with single pass roll-to-roll solid colours.



In February 2020, Royce Global, a US-based chemical manufacturing company, acquired C.H. Patrick & Co. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Royce aims to expand its product offering to the textile industry. This acquisition also strengthens its product portfolio in the textile sector, including preparation, dyeing, finishing chemicals, and sulfur and disperses dyes. C.H. Patrick & Co is a US-based textile dyes and chemical manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the textile dyes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The textile dyes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides textile dyes market statistics, including textile dyes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a textile dyes market share, detailed textile dyes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the textile dyes industry. This textile dyes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

