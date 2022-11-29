Insights on the At-home Self Testing Kits Global Market to 2035 - Featuring ACON Laboratories, AdvaCare Pharma, Apex Biotechnology and Oak Tree Health Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "At-home Self Testing Kits Market Distribution by Type of Test Format, Type of Biofluid Analyzed Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and South America): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential associated with the at-home self-testing kits market. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. Amongst other elements, the report features:

Since the approval of the first over-the-counter test kits in the early 1976, there has been a substantial increase in the development initiatives focused on such products. In this context, it is worth highlighting that over 20 million at-home pregnancy test kits are being annually sold in the US.

Companies have also developed at-home diagnostic kits for the detection and diagnosis of various diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, diabetes, Hepatitis C, colon cancer and COVID-19. Specifically, post the onset of COVID-19, there has been an upsurge in the demand for self-testing kits.

In fact, in 2021, more than 100 at-home self-testing kits were approved by the USFDA for the diagnosis of COVID-19. The popularity of these kits can be attributed to the fact that they are more reliable, efficient, high yielding, as well as compatible with a broad range of input samples, including blood, cells, tissues, plasma, saliva and microbes.

Given the extensive utilization of at-home testing kits in the diagnosis of a myriad of disease indications, there has been a significant rise in investments in this domain. Over USD 2.2 billion has been invested in this domain by various government institutions in the US, over the last five years.

Further, the current market landscape is consolidated and primarily dominated by the kits being developed to detect pregnancies, monitoring glucose and ovulation patterns. We believe that, with an increase in the number of point-of-care test kits being developed across various therapeutic areas, such as infectious diseases and celiac diseases, and their subsequent commercialization, the opportunities for self-testing kit developers is likely to increase in the foreseen future.

At present, efforts are also ongoing to connect at-home diagnostic tests with telemedicine; this is expected to enable a rapid turnaround time. The ongoing innovations in this market are anticipated to bring a positive revolution in the healthcare domain. Given the continuous efforts being undertaken by industry players, the at-home self-testing kits market is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and future size of at-home self-testing kits market. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, over the period 2022-2035.

The year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] therapeutic area (fertility and reproductive health, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and oncological disorders), [B] type of biofluid analyzed (blood, urine, and stool), [C] type of test format (cassette, strip, stick and others), [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the manufacturing of at-home self-testing kits?

What is the most common diagnostic assay offered by at-home self-testing kit manufacturers?

What are the key regulatory frameworks for at-home self-testing kits across different geographical regions?

Which companies / institutes have received grants for the research and development of at-home self-testing kits?

What are the key factors influencing the price of at-home self-testing kits?

What is the likely valuation / net worth of companies engaged in this domain?

What is the current, global demand for at-home self-test kits?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What is the current market scenario (in terms of existing competition and growth opportunities) across emerging and established market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. At-home Self-testing Kits: List of Developers

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.2.5. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.3. At-home Self-testing Kits: Overall Market Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Type of Testing Procedure

4.3.2. Analysis by Type of Test Format

4.3.3. Analysis by Purpose of Testing

4.3.4. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

4.3.5. Analysis by Kit Components

4.3.6. Analysis by Kit Wearability

4.3.7. Analysis by Target Analyte Detected

4.3.8. Analysis by Type of Analyte Procurement Method

4.3.9. Analysis by Type of Biofluid Analyzed

4.3.10. Analysis by Processing Time

4.3.11. Analysis by Number of Regulatory Approvals

4.3.12. Analysis by Kit Reusability

4.3.13. Analysis by Availability of Data Management Tools

4.3.14. Analysis by Follow-up Consultation Requirement

5. GRANTS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Scope and Methodology

5.3. At-home Self-testing Kits: Grant Analysis

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Grant Award

5.3.2. Analysis by Amount Awarded

5.3.3. Analysis by Support Period

5.3.4. Analysis by Support Period and Funding Institute Center

5.3.5. Analysis by Type of Grant Application

5.3.6. Analysis by Purpose of Grant Award

5.3.7. Analysis by Activity Code

5.3.8. Analysis by NIH Spending Categories (Word Cloud Representation)

5.3.9. Analysis by Study Section Involved

5.3.10. Popular NIH Departments: Analysis by Number of Grants

5.3.11. Analysis by Type of Recipient Organization

5.3.12. Prominent Program Officers: Analysis by Number of Grants

5.3.13. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Number of Grants

5.3.14. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Amount Awarded

5.3.15. Analysis by Region of Recipient Organization

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. At-home Self-testing Kit Developers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

6.4.1. At-home Self-testing Kits Developers Based in North America

6.4.2. At-home Self-testing Kits Developers Based in Europe

6.4.3. At-home Self-testing Kits Developers Based in Asia-Pacific

6.4.4. At-home Self-testing Kits Developers: Competitive Benchmarking

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. ACON Laboratories

7.2.1. Product Portfolio

7.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. AdvaCare Pharma USA

7.3.1. Product Portfolio

7.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Apex Biotechnology

7.4.1. Product Portfolio

7.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. i-SENS

7.5.1. Financial Information

7.5.2. Product Portfolio

7.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. Oak Tree Health

7.6.1. Product Portfolio

7.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. TaiDoc Technology

7.7.1. Product Portfolio

7.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.8. VivaCheck Laboratories

7.8.1. Product Portfolio

7.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. BOWMAN CLOCK PRICING STRATEGY

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Bowman Strategy Clock

8.2.1. Two Dimensions of Bowman Strategy Clock

8.2.2. Eight Positions on Bowman Strategy Clock

8.3. Roots Analysis Framework

8.3.1. Methodology

8.3.2. Theoretical Framework and Price Evaluation Hypothesis

8.3.3. Results and Interpretation

8.3.3.1. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Test Format

8.3.3.2. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Analyte Procurement Method Used

8.3.3.3. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Biofluid Analyzed

8.3.3.4. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Number of Regulatory Approvals Received

8.3.3.5. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Target Patient Population

8.3.3.6. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Availability of Data Management Tools

8.3.3.7. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Target Analyte Detected

9. COMPANY COMPARABLE ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Operating Statistics for Comparable Companies

9.4. Valuation Statistics for Comparable Companies

9.5. Valuation Summary for Abbott Laboratories

9.6. Valuation Summary for Roche

9.7. Valuation Summary for Johnson & Johnson

10. DEMAND ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Global Demand for At-home Self-testing Kits

10.4. Demand for At-home Self-testing Kits: Analysis by Geography

10.5. Demand for At-home Self-testing Kits: Analysis by Therapeutic Area

10.6. Concluding Remarks

11. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPUTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Global At-home Self-testing Kits Market, 2022-2035

11.4. At-home Self-testing Kits Market: Analysis by Geography, 2022-2035

11.5. At-home Self-testing Kits Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2035

11.6. At-home Self-testing Kits Market: Analysis by Type of Test Format, 2022-2035

11.7. At-home Self-testing Kits Market: Analysis by Type of Biofluid Analyzed, 2022-2035

12. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETETIVENESS MATRIX

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. AC Matrix: Overview

12.2.1. Strong Business Segments

12.2.2. Average Business Segments

12.2.3. Weak Business Segments

12.3. Analytical Methodology

12.4. AC Matrix: At-home Self-testing Kits in North America

12.5. AC Matrix: At-home Self-testing Kits in Europe

12.6. AC Matrix: At-home Self-testing Kits in Asia-Pacific

13. CONCLUDING REMARKS

14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Apex Biotechnology

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Interview Transcript: Ben Shen (Vice President, Sales and Marketing)

14.3. Mankind Pharma

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Interview Transcript: Joy Chatterjee (Associate Vice President)

15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1wjeo