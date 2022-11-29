AVID Launches Ignite to Extend its Success in Helping to Retain Teachers and Transform Lives of Millions of Students in 7,500+ Schools

San Diego, CA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) today announced the launch of AVID Ignite , a three-day summer professional learning experience featuring live-facilitated, interactive virtual learning with peers nationwide plus time for individuals, schools, or districts to engage in their own localized activities. The goal – to support educators in learning deeply, getting inspired, planning for the year ahead, and extending learning and inspiration campuswide throughout the year.

Both the environment and school and district needs have changed over the last few years. Virtual professional learning is no longer a requirement but is a valuable part of the professional learning mix that AVID partners draw upon in their efforts to effect systems-level change. This sort of change is a multi-year process that requires the development of collective educator agency, which occurs when there is alignment in both belief and action across educators on a campus.

AVID research shows that ongoing AVID professional learning improves educator knowledge and use of best practices. In addition, r ecent data suggest that AVID-trained educators – especially those new to the profession – are more likely to be retained than their non-AVID-trained counterparts. However, in-person professional learning is not always the preferred or possible option for every educator.

In recognition of both the critical role of professional learning in AVID partner success and partners’ needs for a flexible mix of professional learning options, AVID Ignite is designed to provide AVID partners in year two and beyond of implementation with:

A virtual learning option that retains a focus on real-time, facilitated interaction with peers nationwide while reducing screen time.

Available space each day for additional, optional individual, school, or district-level onsite or virtual activities.

Guidance and resources that support schools and districts in building capacity for extending learning and inspiration campuswide throughout the school year.

“AVID Ignite is an integral tool partners can leverage as part of their annual professional learning plans to cultivate the collective educator agency that is critical to high-fidelity AVID implementation,” said Lynn Kepp, Vice President of Learning, Programs, Products, and Services at AVID. “In addition to providing a flexible and affordable option for broadening and deepening knowledge of AVID’s best practices, it helps participants build capacity for spreading inspiration and learning to others on campus throughout the school year.”

AVID Ignite will launch in Summer 2023 with six three-day events that offer participants the choice of 34 available Communities of Practice (CoPs), enabling an experience that fits each educator’s role at their school, as well as their district or site’s priorities. Live facilitation and interaction with peers from across the nation will support collaborative activities that leverage best practices and model the strategies educators will use in the classroom. Following the CoP, participants join their facilitator and fellow CoP members in an engaging session where they will experience new resources for inspiration, site planning/engagement, and ongoing learning.

The 2023 AVID Ignite events will be held on the following dates:

June 5-7

June 14-16

June 21-23

July 17-19

Aug 2-4

Aug 8-10

Registration for AVID Ignite begins February 14, 2023. For more information, please visit AVID Ignite .

