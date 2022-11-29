Nine Mile Metals Announces Drilling to Start on Nine Mile Brook VMS Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”) is pleased to announce that drilling will start on its Nine Mile Brook VMS project on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Nine Mile has secured a track mounted deep drilling rig capable of a depth of 1,000 meters from Lantech Drilling in Dieppe, NB. The drill rig is now on-site and is being prepped for the upcoming program. This is the same drilling partner from our highly successful stage 1 lens area drill program. We will utilize (2) 12-hour drill crews, producing a 24hr drill program field team. This will achieve our exploration program goals quicker, more cost effective and allow our assays to be submitted to the Certified Lab much sooner.



Lantech Drilling will be utilizing a REFLEX EZ-TRAC, an onsite downhole high precision magnetic and gravimetric instrument that can transfer vital geophysical data in real time to assist in the planning, plotting, and modeling of data. This will be integrated into our EarthEX 3D exploration model in real-time.

The Company released information about the 2nd phase drill program on September 15, 2022 and October 6, 2022.





This 2nd phase drill program follows up from the last drill program in May 2022 where the Company intersected high-grade VMS mineralization on the newly discovered lens (refer news on July 5, 2022). The Company will update more as news is available.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo., Director who acts as the Company’s Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East – West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

