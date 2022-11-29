CANNABIS LIFESTYLE BRAND LEUNE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH IN MISSOURI PARTNERED WITH STASH HOUSE MO

Kansas City, Missouri, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEUNE, a leading cannabis lifestyle brand created for the conscious cannabis consumer, today announced that LEUNE branded cannabis products are now available for purchase in Missouri. This rollout, in collaboration with Stash House MO, marks the fourth market for LEUNE branded cannabis products, as the brand continues its rapid expansion.

Missouri’s medical consumers can now purchase LEUNE Pre-Rolls, All-In-One Vaporizers and Vape Cartridges in signature profiles Sol Berry, Cloud Berry, Desert Gold, Piña Dream, at licensed medical cannabis dispensary retail locations across the state of Missouri. LEUNE branded products are expected to roll out in 100 licensed medical cannabis dispensary retail locations within the first 60 days of launch.

“Missouri marks LEUNE’s launch into the Midwest, complementing the brands national presence alongside California, Arizona and Maine. The timing couldn’t be sweeter with the recent news of Missouri’s move to legalize adult-use cannabis. As a brand that reaches a thoughtful, discerning and conscious consumer, we’re thrilled to be a part of the Missouri market, especially at a time when the state is embracing cannabis more than ever before,” says LEUNE Founder and CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa.

“We’re beyond excited to bring LEUNE into the Missouri market - a mission driven brand that has a strong consumer base, recognizable aesthetic and next level marketing/branding. We think it's exactly the type of cannabis brand that Missourians deserve,” said Shane Finn, COO of Stash House MO.



LEUNE launched in California in 2018, thrilling fans with expansion into the state of Arizona’s cannabis market in 2021, followed by Maine earlier this year. With the addition of the Missouri market, LEUNE branded cannabis products are now sold in over 300 licensed retailers across the United States.

Founded and run by forward-thinking female CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa, LEUNE is poised to continue rapid growth among their devoted “Cannabis 3.0” audience. The mission-driven company has built a strong reputation across the industry and culturally for uncompromising quality, product transparency and an ongoing commitment to social advocacy.

LEUNE is on course to enter additional national and global markets in upcoming months, and also completed a $5M Series A fundraising round involving notable celebrity brand investors including NBA all-star athlete Carmelo Anthony, Lala Anthony, super-agent Rich Paul, John Wall and music manager Anthony Saleh.

ABOUT LEUNE

LEUNE is a mission driven lifestyle company focused on elevating the cannabis industry through purpose driven, design-forward products created with the highest quality standards. Since its launch in 2018 in California, LEUNE has transcended cultural conversations around cannabis, honoring a “3.0 consumer” who understands the many elements of what the plant represents. Committed to bettering the cannabis industry, LEUNE has long term partnerships with The Last Prisoner Project and the Floret Coalition, and is an Eaze Momentum sponsor. Looking towards a more sustainable future for the industry, LEUNE is committed to producing low carbon footprint packaging. LEUNE is run by Founder and CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa, and has received support from notable celebrity brand investors including NBA all-star athlete Carmelo Anthony, Lala Anthony, super-agent Rich Paul, John Wall and music manager Anthony Saleh.

LEUNE Lab products are available nationally, and LEUNE branded cannabis is sold across California, Arizona, Maine and now Missouri. Visit LEUNE.co for more information.

ABOUT STASH HOUSE

Stash Housemanufactures and distributes a wide variety of cannabis finished form products to meet the needs of dispensary customers. They’ve solidified market strength by partnering with some of the most recognized national brands. Stash Housetechnology platform enables brand transparency and puts stress-free dispensary ordering at its customers’ fingertips. This technology platform, coupled with a robust experience in distribution and sales, separates Stash Housefrom the rest of the market. In addition to Missouri, Stash House currently operates in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Mississippi, with additional plans for future growth in 2023. Learn more at www.stashhousedistro.com.

