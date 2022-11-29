Epazz CryObo Aerial Blockchain Technology Integration Will Monetize Crop Production 

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that CryObo Technology will help farmers using ZenaDrone Aerial data in order to forecast future crop production.



ZenaDrone 1000 scans the field and records the accurate and actual health of the crops so farmers can anticipate potential harvest yield periodically. CryObo software will estimate the value of the crops and will provide the farmers with opportunities to sell the future harvest of the crops.

It provides the opportunity to achieve general market demand by reaching farm owners, plantation associations, and agricultural business investors.

Epazz CryObo Technology enables farmers to raise capital at future terms. It will enable industries to gain additional funding to spend on crop production. CryObo Technology will help food security by providing farmers the additional funding to invest in improving crop and farm practices.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO, and Chairman, said, "We are exploring new sources of revenue for CryObo technology using drones and blockchain technology.”

About CryObo Inc.

CryObo Inc. will enhance its software to give early-access companies backed by tangible assets an easy way to access the token markets. The company's platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, crops, and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies brings new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require a smart solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that provides customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex ( room scheduling software ) and Provitrac ( applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

The "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking languages, such as "may"; "expect"; "intend"; "estimate"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "continue"; the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com , including its unaudited and audited financial statements and OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's results, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

312-955-8161