NetJets Becomes Fleet Launch Customer for Bombardier’s Global 8000 Jet with Firm Order for Four Aircraft and Conversion of Eight Existing Orders

English French

New firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft valued at $312 million dollars based on 2022 list prices



NetJets will operate a fleet of 24 Global 8000 aircraft, which includes the new firm order for four Global 8000 jets; eight conversions of Bombardier aircraft previously ordered; and aircraft already on order or in service

Bombardier’s new Global 8000 aircraft stands alone as the world’s fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet, crafted with the industry’s smoothest ride, largest cabin, lowest cabin altitude and a top speed of Mach 0.94



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that NetJets, its long-time valued customer and a world leader in private aviation, will become the fleet launch customer for the Global 8000 aircraft. Adding to its already massive global fleet of more than 850 aircraft (and still growing), NetJets has placed a new firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft, valued at $312 million dollars and converted eight existing orders for Bombardier products. This transaction adds to Global 7500 aircraft already on order and in service. NetJets will build a 24-strong fleet of the performance leading Global 8000 aircraft, as they will also be working with Bombardier to upgrade the entire in-service Global 7500 fleet to Global 8000 jets when they begin taking delivery of its new flagship aircraft. NetJets could subsequently grow its fleet—the world’s largest, most diverse fleet in private aircraft—through a series of options that could be exercised progressively over the coming years.

Introduced earlier this year at EBACE in Geneva, Bombardier’s flagship for a new era features an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and an unbeaten top speed of Mach 0.94. This ultimate all-in-one business aircraft will offer NetJets Owners a unique blend of outstanding performance, the smoothest ride, and an exceptional passenger experience focused on uncompromising safety and service standards that only NetJets can provide.

“The new Global 8000 aircraft is the ultimate solution for NetJets’ discerning Owners, offering a truly seamless private aviation experience,” said Eric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “NetJets’ experience and expertise make them the ideal partner to unlock the full potential of this revolutionary Mach 0.94 business jet in a large fleet context. Our valued relationship continues to grow stronger, and we are proud to share this historic milestone together.”

“The new Global 8000 will help us to continue offering our Owners, specifically our international travelers, the pinnacle in unforgettably personalized experiences aboard the finest ultra-long-range aircraft available,” said Patrick Gallagher, NetJets’ President of Sales, Marketing, and Service. “With inventory sold out through 2023 in the U.S., we are continuing to invest in further expansion for prospective Owners in North America and across the globe. In fact, by the end of 2023, we are proud to share that our worldwide fleet will be approximately 30% larger than it was in the beginning of 2022.”

The discerning Global 8000 business jet features the most generous cabin size in the industry, with the lowest cabin altitude in its class of 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft. It is also equipped with Bombardier Pũr Air and advanced HEPA filter technology for the fastest fresh air replacement.

The Global 8000 aircraft delivers when it comes to in-flight experience. The cabin incorporates the revolutionary features introduced on the Global 7500 aircraft that dramatically improve passenger comfort. The aircraft also features the innovative Nuage seat, with the first-ever zero gravity position in a business jet, allowing NetJets Owners to arrive at their destinations revitalized and refreshed.

An exemplary commitment to detail is assured on the new Global 8000 aircraft, including an available Principal Suite with a full-size bed. Revolutionary cabin entertainment control and connectivity, the intuitive nice Touch CMS and OLED touch dial, Bombardier’s l’Opéra directional audio sound system and available 4K monitor, also ensure passengers will receive an unrivalled cabin experience.

Performance-wise, the new Global 8000 aircraft can efficiently transport NetJets Owners to a wide variety of destinations both faster and farther than ever before. With its exceptional class-leading range and short-field performance, even more exclusive city pairs are now achievable, including Dubai-Houston, Singapore-Los Angeles, London-Perth, and many others.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

About NetJets Inc.

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets Inc. has been setting—and exceeding—industry standards for nearly 60 years. Today, NetJets Inc. is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. It encompasses NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners, and QS Security and offers a variety of travel solutions customized to fit each Owner’s needs. These include shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services, and specialized security services. This is why so many of the world’s most discerning travelers choose NetJets Inc. generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Global 8000, Bombardier’s l’Opéra, Nuage and Bombardier Pũr Air are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.



Bombardier Media Contact:

Mark Masluch

Bombardier

+1 514-855-7167

Mark.Masluch@aero.bombardier.com

NetJets Media Contact:

KWT Global

netjets@kwtglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6c76df2-1415-4a7d-a321-4d0d5ff279a7