Aqua Security Named the Top Innovation Leader in Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Report

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that it was named a top vendor in Frost & Sullivan’s recently published report: Global Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Radar. Fifteen top vendors were evaluated based on Frost & Sullivan’s growth and innovation indexes to determine company position within the emerging CNAPP market. Among these 15 top platforms, Aqua outperformed in innovation by demonstrating the highest levels of excellence across all criteria in the category.



Aqua Security’s CNAPP, The Aqua Platform, was described as “one of few platforms in the market that offers a rich set of security features to help organizations secure their cloud-native applications across the development lifecycle.” The report also highlights Aqua’s comprehensive platform, ease of use, and innovation in container and Kubernetes security and software supply chain security.

With the adoption of cloud native technologies on the rise, security remains one of the main concerns for companies embarking on their transformative cloud journey. Aqua stops cloud native attacks with the industry’s first unified CNAPP, featuring intelligence-driven cloud native detection and response capabilities. Aqua secures customers’ cloud native assets from day one and protects them in real time. The Aqua Platform offers the most robust scanning capabilities on the market and is the only solution for holistic, multi-layered prevention of supply chain threats.

“Aqua was the pioneer of cloud security and remains the leader because of our commitment to solving customers’ greatest challenges. Aqua’s continuous investments in innovation enable us to repeatedly be first-to-market with advanced capabilities, such as our software supply chain security and cloud native detection and response solutions,” said Rani Osnat, SVP strategy at Aqua. “Being recognized as a leader across all indexes in the Frost & Sullivan Global CNAPP Radar Report validates our position in the market and the value we are delivering to our customers.”

Aqua: One of the Fastest Growing CNAPP Vendors Will Remain a Leader

According to Frost & Sullivan, “Aqua has a clear roadmap and direction with a strong focus on cloud-native infrastructure and software supply chain security using advanced technologies such as eBPF and container sandboxing for malware analysis.” Anh Tien Vu, industry principal, added, “Aqua is one of the fastest growing CNAPP vendors and will remain as one of the leaders in innovation due to its commitment to cloud-native security.”

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries.