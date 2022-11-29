New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ship-To-Shore Cranes Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368559/?utm_source=GNW





The global ship-to-shore market is expected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2021 to $2.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ship-to-shore market is expected to grow to $4.40 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.28%.



The ship-to-shore cranes market consists of the sale of ship-to-shore cranes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are widely employed in port terminals to load and unload containers from ships to ports or from ports to ships.Ship-to-shore container cranes are uniquely created with a variety of outreaches and specification detail to meet the needs of each customer.



The supporting framework of a container crane can move along a rail track the entire length of a quay or yard.To maintain productivity, ship-to-shore cranes are used to improve the terminal requirements dependability and efficiency.



The ship-to-shore cranes, in contrast to other cranes, handle the shifting of containers using a spreader, a tool, as opposed to a hook.



The main types of ship-to-shore cranes are high-profile cranes and low-profile cranes.High-profile cranes are attached to the crane structure by hinges and are oriented toward the water.



Ships can be cleared for navigation as a result of the boom being raised.The lifting capacities are Panamax STS cranes, post-Panamax STS cranes, and super-post Panamax STS cranes.



The power supplies are diesel, electric, and hybrid.The outreach includes less than 40 meters, 41 – 50 meters, 51 – 60 meters, and more than 60 meters.



The application includes cargo transportation, power transmission, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the ship-to-shore cranes market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the ship-to-shore cranes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising cargo transportation worldwide is predicted to propel the growth of the ship-to-shore cranes market going forward.Due to its low cost, high sea vessel load capacity, and lack of restrictions on a vessel carrying capacity, shipping goods by sea is one of the most popular methods of moving cargo.



When transporting long-distance goods, sea freight services significantly reduce transportation costs in comparison to other methods of transporting goods over long distances this makes sea transport affordable.According to a report published by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), a UK-based trade organization for ship owners and operators, representing national ship-owner associations, throughout the world and more than 80% of the global merchant fleet stated that the annual shipping trade was worth more than $14 trillion as of 2019.



Each year, ships carry about 11 billion tonnes of cargo.The ship-to-shore cranes are gantry-style cranes used to load and unload containers from ships to docks.



The cranes increase efficiency and decrease human intervention and human errors in loading and unloading. Therefore, the rising cargo transportation worldwide drives ship-to-shore cranes.



Automation and technological advancements are the key trends in the ship-to-shore cranes market.Automation has a remarkable impact on container management effectiveness and driver safety.



The secure transfer of containers from a ship to a port is made possible by technologies like the Electronic Load System (ELC) and Ship Profiling System (SPS).Technological advancements like automation and remote computer or joystick control of STS cranes.



Additionally, they permit the regulator to watch the crane operation without being hindered by fog, rain, or wind.Automation also aids in power intake optimization, which reduces crane emissions and noise.



For instance, in June 2020, a Marine and Hydrokinetic Toolkit (MHKiT) was developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), and it was released as open-source software. By offering a toolbox of marine energy-specific functionality that enables quick data processing using open source, verified, and industry-standard data handling, MHKiT empowers the marine energy sector and enables the community to collaboratively develop and expand MHKiT in response to sector needs.



In December 2019, Konecranes, a Finland-based company that specializes in the manufacture and service of cranes and lifting equipment, acquired a 50% stake in MHE-Demag for an undisclosed deal amount.With this acquisition, Konecranes expands its market reach and presence in the Southeast Asia region, and it is strategically significant and rapidly developing.



Additionally, this acquisition enables Konecranes to aim for total annual synergies of roughly $10.1 million (€10 million) at the level of EBITA. MHE-Demag Singapore-based company that manufactures and maintains a comprehensive range of industrial cranes.



The countries covered in the ship-to-shore cranes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The ship-to-shore cranes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ship-to-shore cranes market statistics, including ship-to-shore cranes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an ship-to-shore cranes market share, detailed ship-to-shore cranes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ship-to-shore cranes industry. This ship-to-shore cranes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

