Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer & More

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are a part of immuno-oncology therapies, which involves use of patients' immune system to fight against cancer. Immuno-oncology uses novel immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors that boost the immune system of patients. These therapies target the immune system of the body instead of the tumors and enable the immune system to recognize and target cancer cells. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are immunotherapy products that block the proteins, which stop immune system from attacking the cancer cells.

These drugs block certain checkpoint proteins such as CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1. Manufacturers are engaged in research and development of immune checkpoint inhibitors as standalone therapies as well as in combination with other immuno-oncology products. Immune checkpoint inhibitors work against a wide variety of cancer, which include non-small cell lung cancer, lymphoma, skin cancer, breast cancer, and others. Depending on the functioning of these therapies they are further classified into subtypes such as programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) inhibitors, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitors, and cytotoxic t-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA-4) inhibitors. Commercially available immune checkpoint inhibitors include Iplimumab, Nivolumab, Rituximab, Blinatumomab, Proleukin, Gardasil, and Kymriah.



Market Dynamics



The rise in prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States, including approximately 350 deaths per day from lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death.

In 2022, there will be approximately 4,820,000 and 2,370,000 new cancer cases, and 3,210,000 and 640,000 cancer deaths in China and the USA, respectively. Estimated numbers of new cancer cases and deaths in 2022 (In 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States.)



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Drug Class:

Programmed Death Receptor-1 (PD-1) Inhibitors

Pembrolizumab (Keytruda)

Nivolumab (Opdivo)

Cemiplimab (Libtayo)

Others

Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) Inhibitors

Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)

Avelumab (Bavencio)

Durvalumab (Imfinzi)

CTL-4 Checkpoint Inhibitor

Ipilimumab (Yervoy)

Indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) Inhibitors

Lymphocyte-Activation Gene 3 Inhibitors

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Cancer Type:

Lung Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Skin Cancer (Melanoma and Merkel Cell Carcinoma)

Blood Cancer (Lymphoma)

Bladder Cancer (Urothelial Carcinoma)

Renal/Kidney Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Players

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis International AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

Immutep Ltd.

NewLink Genetics Corporation

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Cancer Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

