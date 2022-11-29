Metalert Announces Partnership with Sensio Group to Distribute RoomMate™

RoomMate is a Groundbreaking 3D Infrared Supervision and Fall Detection Automated Monitoring System

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), is a pioneer in location sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology products for remote patient monitoring, announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Norway based Sensio Group to begin marketing and distributing RoomMate , care with dignity, 3D Infrared, supervision with fall detection automated monitoring system.

RoomMate is a simple and effective solution for looking after patients without intruding on their personal space, allowing for a total ‘anonymized’ supervision and monitoring service using Infrared 3D Technology. No wearables, cameras or devices are needed, everything is monitored independently through a wall-mounted sensor, which can be set up in less than 30 minutes, that alerts caregivers of various incidents such as movements, falls and abnormal patterns of activity. RoomMate is API enabled and ready to integrate into existing care platforms, with plug and play installation and an intuitive user experience. This is the latest and most advanced remote monitoring and fall detection system, being introduced to the U.S. market for both personal home use, and commercial facilities such as assisted living, care homes and hospitals, that offers a number of benefits for patients and their caregivers. With RoomMate, caregivers can reduce staffing requirements, improve security, and detect falls and other incidents before they become serious injuries. For seniors, RoomMate provides a sense of independence and privacy while still ensuring that they are monitored closely for their safety.

“We are very excited about this partnership and remarkable proven technology. With over 5,500 RoomMates in operation in 220 municipalities across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Iceland, we will begin marketing and distributing the product and monitoring service in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. immediately,” stated Andrew Duncan, MetAlert Business Development Director.

MetAlert conducted extensive testing of the product and installed several units in Los Angeles. “We installed RoomMate about 6 weeks ago in a private home and both parents have told us how this product has changed their lives. They now can monitor their autistic child’s activities remotely and unobtrusively, 24x7, without always having someone with him or a camera that would violate his privacy; it’s a game changer for them,” stated Patrick Bertagna MetAlert CEO.

Some of the Remote Patient Monitoring - Roommate use cases and benefits include:

Fall prevention and detection

Detect and provide alerts about behavior that leads to falls and injuries

Reduces staffing requirements and travel to people’s homes or rooms

Improves security, sleep, and quality of life for the patient.

Anonymized supervision, no cameras

Patient safety and well-being increased

Home care – long-term and discharged patients

Care homes – memory care

Assisted living – more freedom and space for patients

Hospitals – e.g., geriatric, and orthopedic

Dylan D, a caregiver stated, “RoomMate is fantastic; I receive alerts in real-time on my phone and get a sense of how my patient is doing without having to be in the room with him or watching him through a camera. This protects his privacy while letting me know if I need to check up on him in case of an incident.”

In a time when the elderly population is growing at an unprecedented rate, companies like MetAlert are stepping up to provide innovative solutions that address the unique needs of this demographic. Metalert is driving its growth strategy through groundbreaking technologies, such as RoomMate and SmartSole plus. In the growing Senior and Home Care market, MetAlert is positioned to become a dominant player. MetAlert has ambitious plans to penetrate these high CAGR projected markets, and for a future up-listing onto a major exchange such as NASDAQ. MetAlert's rebranding strategy could not come at a better time to transform the Company into a fast-moving technology powerhouse in the healthcare space innovating new ideas and product lines for patients and caregivers alike.

CEO, Patrick Bertagna added, "We believe certain key technologies addressing this global market have tremendous implications for cutting edge growth in health care. For example, imagine how valuable aggregated data collected by RoomMate and SmartSole plus combined with artificial intelligence will be for developing predictive scenarios and medicines to better the lives of tens of millions of people.”

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling, and licensing products, services and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer, dementia, and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

