Vytalize Health Adds Network Development Executive to Leadership Team

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytalize Health, a leading value-based platform for Medicare patients, recently announced Frank Bordonaro joined their leadership team as Senior Vice President of Value-Based Care and Network Development.

With prior experience at Anthem and Allscripts designing value-based care programs and population health management tools, Bordonaro has a proven track record of aligning payers, providers, and patients in ways that benefit all parties.

"Value-based care only goes so far unless providers across the healthcare spectrum work together and are aligned around providing the best care at an affordable cost for patients within their network," Vytalize Health Co-Founder and CEO Faris Ghawi said. "We're thrilled to have Frank lead Vytalize in this transformative space."

In his role, Bordonaro will evolve Vytalize's strategies in CMS' Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and ACO REACH programs, and partner with independent and health system specialty and ancillary organizations to create high-value healthcare delivery networks to better serve Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. Vytalize's Preferred Provider Networks will deliver highly coordinated care across outpatient, acute, post-acute, and home health settings, utilizing evidence-based clinical guidelines to transform healthcare delivery while maintaining patient choice.

"To date, value-based care initiatives have created winners and losers across healthcare delivery organizations," Bordonaro said. "Vytalize's Preferred Provider Network approach is changing that by creating partnerships between independent and health-system-employed primary care providers and specialists. I'm excited to join this team and build upon their strategic vision for the future of value-based care."

Value-minded specialist providers can join Vytalize's Preferred Provider Network to implement better-together strategies that improve patient outcomes and patient experiences through collaborative care and adherence to evidence-based clinical guidelines. Vytalize expects to work with tens of thousands of specialists in Vytalize's Preferred Provider Networks for the Calendar Year 2023.

"Vytalize Health's transformative vision of partnerships across the healthcare continuum is the future of value-based care models, which support and amplify the triple-aim of PCP-oriented value-based care shared savings programs," Bordonaro said.

About Vytalize Health

As one of the fastest-growing Medicare ACOs in the country, Vytalize Health has grown its patient base by over 100% year over year and partners with primary care providers across 36 states. The company's technology-enabled all-in-one vertically integrated solution for value-based care delivery is responsible for more than $2 billion in medical spending.

Contact Information:

Karen Laverty

karen@emediajunction.com

7816970514



Matt Buder Shapiro

Chief Marketing Officer

matt@vytalizehealth.com

+12163370461



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment