Getaround Extends Get2ThePolls Voting Promotion to Metro Atlanta For Georgia Runoff Election

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getaround, the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, announced today an extension of its Get2ThePolls initiative for the Georgia runoff election. Designed to provide transportation alternatives to go to the polls or drop off a ballot for the general election, Getaround has expanded Get2ThePolls to cover the Georgia runoff election, which includes the contest between Democratic U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker.



Getaround will offer 50% off (up to $30) Getaround carsharing rides booked with the “GARunoff” promotional code in the Atlanta metropolitan area from Tuesday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 6.

Getaround cars and trucks are easily accessible throughout the Atlanta Metro area, and can be unlocked using only a smartphone. Voters can book cars or trucks on-demand for as little as one hour and can return them after voting, or book a longer trip.

"The eyes of the country are on Georgia's runoff election. As part of Getaround's commitment to ensure that all voters' voices are heard, Getaround is extending its Get2ThePolls promotion to help get Atlanta Metro voters to the polls by providing increased accessibility reliable and safe transportation options through our fully digital, contactless carsharing experience,” said Andrew Byrnes, Deputy General Counsel and Global Head of Public Affairs, Getaround.

