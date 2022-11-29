New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368550/?utm_source=GNW





The global directed energy weapons market is expected to grow from $3.66 billion in 2021 to $4.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.33%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many every markets across the globe. The directed energy weapons market is expected to reach $9.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.69%.



The directed energy weapons market consists of directed energy weapons by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a system that uses energy primarily as a direct means to disable, harm, or destroy enemy facilities, equipment, and troops.The directed energy weapons use technologies that focus electromagnetic energy or create atomic or subatomic particles.



High-powered radio frequency or microwave devices, charged or neutral particle beam weapons and high-energy lasers are some of the direct energy weapons.



The main types of directed energy weapons are lethal weapons and non-lethal weapons.Lethal weapons refer to firearms or devices that can cause significant physical harm or death.



Lethal weapons include nuclear weapons, rifles, submarines, and others.High-energy laser, high-power microwave, electromagnetic, and sonic are technologies used.



These weapons are used by land, airborne, and naval army & defense.



North America was the largest region in the directed energy weapons market in 2021.Aisa Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in directed energy weapons market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising modernization and investment in military platforms drive the directed energy weapons market.A war for power is going on globally, which needs modernization and increased investment in military and defence.



Every country wants to remain in power and compete with its competitors, so they are adopting advanced and modern weapons, such as directed energy weapons. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, an authority on global security, political risk, and military conflict, global defence spending increased by 3.9% annually to $1.83 trillion in 2020. The military budgets were maintained despite severe economic contractions due to coronavirus. Global defence spending as a percentage of GDP grew substantially from an average of 1.85% in 2019 to 2.08% in 2020. Therefore, such investments in military and defence will propel the directed energy weapons market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the directed energy weapons market.The major companies operating in the directed energy weapons market focus on developing weapons integrated with artificial intelligence.



Artificial intelligence will enable systems for comprehensive networking of command, control, and communication for weapons like hypersonic weapons. For instance, in June 2022, Chinese military researchers claimed to have created artificial intelligence technology that can predict a hypersonic glide missile’s trajectory as it closes in on a target at a speed greater than five times the speed of sound.



In October 2020, Lockheed Martin, US-based aerospace, arms, defence, information security, and technology company, acquired Integration Innovation Inc’s i3 Hypersonics portfolio for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Lockheed Martin can strategically broaden its portfolio and build and implement hypersonic-specific technological solutions that aid the warfighter.



Integration Innovation Inc is a US-based company that specializes in hypersonic weapon system design, development, integrations, and testing.



The countries covered in the directed energy weapons market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The countries covered in the directed energy weapons market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

