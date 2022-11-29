ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 28 November 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 992.9p

- including income, 1006.2p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 996.9p

- including income, 1010.2p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes