Face Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Honeywell, 3M, Bolle Safety, MSA Safety, Sperian Protection & More

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Protection Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Labor safety is one of the most crucial issues faced by the industrial organizations worldwide. Subsequently, personal protective equipment have witnessed substantial demand over the past several years.



The face protection equipment market is primarily driven by the consistently rising expenditure by employers on personal protective equipment. Due to substantial number of avoidable accidents every year, various national governments too are enforcing regulations mandating the use of personal protective equipment across all of the industry verticals. Thus, with the rapidly rising industrial manufacturing and processing sectors worldwide, the demand for personal protective equipment (such as face protection) would continue to expand in the following years.

Face Protection Equipment Market, On the basis of product type:



As of 2020, the overall face protection equipment market is led collectively by the headgear and welding shield segments. The two segments contribute to more than 60% of the total revenue generated worldwide. Headgear and welding shields are among the oldest types of face protection products enjoying prolonged presence in the market. These products are popularly used across the world for different applications such as construction, industrial manufacturing and processing, oil & gas, mining & metals and several others. Due to high popularity in the market, the segments are estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. As compared to these, face shields and combined face protection equipment are relatively less popular. Nevertheless, in the following years, the combined face protection equipment segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the market.



As of 2020, the overall face protection equipment market worldwide is led collectively by the Europe and Asia Pacific regions. These regions are home to huge industrial manufacturing & processing sector. As a result, these form the most potential markets for personal protective equipment (such as face protection). In the following years, Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for face protection equipment.



Since the past few years, Asia Pacific has emerged as a manufacturing hub resulting into bigger consumer base for industrial protective equipment. Improving industrial sector, especially in India and Southeast Asia, is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the demand for face protection equipment during the forecast period. In the following years, Asia Pacific would surpass Europe, in terms of revenue and volume, in the overall face protection equipment market.



Market Segmentation

Product

Headgear

Face Shield

Global Face Shield

Rigid Face Shield

Mesh Face Shield

Welding Shield

Combined Face Protection

Industry Vertical

Industrial Manufacturing & Processing

Healthcare

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metals

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Face Protection Equipment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Face Protection Equipment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Face Protection Equipment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Face Protection Equipment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Face Protection Equipment market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Face Protection Equipment Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Face Protection Equipment Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Face Protection Equipment Market: By Industry Vertical, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Face Protection Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Face Protection Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Face Protection Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Face Protection Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Face Protection Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Honeywell Safety Products

3M Company

Bolle Safety SARL

Sperian Protection SA

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

MSA Safety Inc.

Gateway Safety Inc.

Philips Safety Products Inc.

MCR Safety Inc.

