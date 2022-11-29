New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Catalogue Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368548/?utm_source=GNW

40 billion in 2021 to $63.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.88%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The catalogue market is expected to grow to $137.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.42%.



The catalogue market consists of sales of catalogues by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in marketing as an effective method to motivate buyers and show them the offerings of a company.A catalogue is a type of marketing collateral that lists essential product details, which help buyers to make a purchase decision.



These details include product features, descriptions, dimensions, price, weight, availability, color, and customer reviews.



The main types of catalogues include paper or print and digital.Paper or print catalogues have all of the important information printed on a sheet of paper.



It is also used to get additional information, complete graphic presentations, social networking pages, and provide real-time customer assistance.The organization size for catalogue users include large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.



The different industry verticals for catalogues include retail and e-commerce, FMCG, BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality and other industrial verticals.



North America was the largest region in the catalogue market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in catalogues market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The surge in the need to enhance customer experience and satisfaction is expected to propel the growth of the catalogues market going forward.Customer experience and satisfaction can be referred to as a metric that measures customer satisfaction with respect to a product, service, or experience provided by the company.



Catalogues help to improve collaboration with customers, enhance the user experience and help buyers compare products and decide instantly.For instance, in 2022, according to the Zendesk CX Trends report, a US-based company that provides software-as-a-service products, 81% of consumers say a positive customer service experience increases the chances of another purchase and 70% of consumers make a purchase decision based on the quality of customer service.



Thus, the surge in the need to enhance customer experience and satisfaction is anticipated to propel catalogues market growth in the forecast period.



Digitalization is the key trend gaining popularity in the catalogues market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing digital technology such as digital advertising and digital catalogue marketing which works on machine learning to automate the manual tasks associated with data cataloging.



It helps to analyze and improve interactions with buyers and sellers. For instance, in November 2021, FlipBuilder, a Hong Kong-based digital publishing platform company that provides converting static PDF files to interactive digital flipbooks, launched Flip PDF Plus Corp, integrated with flipbook software that allows conversion of an unlimited number of PDFs to flipbooks, uploading 1000 books to the FlipBuilder cloud publishing platform.



In May 2021, Charles Thayne Capital LLC, a US-based company technology-focused private investment firm, acquired Lucidpress for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition was aimed to strengthen a strategic partnership between Charles Thayne Capital LLC and Lucidpress to enhance the brand management landscape and help customers elevate their brands.



Lucidpress is a US-based design and brand templating software platform company.



The countries covered in the catalogues market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



