Abrasives, Superabrasives & Products Report 2022-2023

The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Products: 2022-2023" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the 7th edition of this market intelligence analysis. The analysis builds on our extensive knowledge base spanning 20 years of coverage of the abrasives industry and compiles the best available quantitative data and qualitative insights. A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.
Products covered include bonded, coated, non-woven, powder, pastes, grit, grinding media, and abrasive materials.
The Abrasives Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by abrasive product types, end-user industry, and applications by country and geographic market;
- To assess the growth potential for abrasive materials and products;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market;
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
- Abrasive Materials
- Ceramics
- Superabrasives
- Metallic
- Polymers
- Naturals & Others
- Bonded Abrasives
- Grinding Wheels
- Cut-Off Wheels
- Segments
- Dressers
- Files
- Points
- Sticks
- Stones
- Cones
- Coated Abrasives
- Discs
- Belts
- Rolls
- Flap-Wheels/Discs
- Sheets
- Sponges
- Non-Woven Abrasives
- Pads
- Belts
- Discs
- Wheels
- Rolls
- Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds
- Grinding Media
- Balls
- Beads
- Pellets
- Other
Geographic Coverage
- Brazil
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea
- Russia
- Spain
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other Europe
- Other EU
- Other Latin America
- Other NAFTA
- Rest of World
End-User Industries Covered
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Communications
- Construction
- Consumer
- Defense/Military
- Die & Mold
- Electronics
- General Machining
- Job Shops
- Medical/Research
- Oil, Gas & Mining
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
- Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding, infrastructure)
- Woodworking
- Other
Applications Covered
- Polishing/Lapping
- Finishing/Deburring
- Stock Removal
- Grinding
- Contouring
- Planing
- Sharpening
- Boring
- Other
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
Section Two: Market Overview
Section Three: Abrasive Materials
Section Four: Bonded Abrasives
Section Five: Coated Abrasives
Section Six: Non-Woven Abrasives
Section Seven: Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds
Section Eight: Grinding Media
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl140q