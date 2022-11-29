Abrasives, Superabrasives & Products Report 2022-2023

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Products: 2022-2023" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the 7th edition of this market intelligence analysis. The analysis builds on our extensive knowledge base spanning 20 years of coverage of the abrasives industry and compiles the best available quantitative data and qualitative insights. A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.

Products covered include bonded, coated, non-woven, powder, pastes, grit, grinding media, and abrasive materials.

The Abrasives Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by abrasive product types, end-user industry, and applications by country and geographic market;

To assess the growth potential for abrasive materials and products;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market;

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

Abrasive Materials

Ceramics

Superabrasives

Metallic

Polymers

Naturals & Others

Bonded Abrasives

Grinding Wheels

Cut-Off Wheels

Segments

Dressers

Files

Points

Sticks

Stones

Cones

Coated Abrasives

Discs

Belts

Rolls

Flap-Wheels/Discs

Sheets

Sponges

Non-Woven Abrasives

Pads

Belts

Discs

Wheels

Rolls

Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds

Grinding Media

Balls

Beads

Pellets

Other

Geographic Coverage

Brazil

China

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Korea

Russia

Spain

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Europe

Other EU

Other Latin America

Other NAFTA

Rest of World

End-User Industries Covered

Aerospace

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Communications

Construction

Consumer

Defense/Military

Die & Mold

Electronics

General Machining

Job Shops

Medical/Research

Oil, Gas & Mining

Paper & Pulp Industry

Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)

Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding, infrastructure)

Woodworking

Other

Applications Covered

Polishing/Lapping

Finishing/Deburring

Stock Removal

Grinding

Contouring

Planing

Sharpening

Boring

Other

Key Topics Covered:

Section One: Technology Overview

Section Two: Market Overview

Section Three: Abrasive Materials

Section Four: Bonded Abrasives

Section Five: Coated Abrasives

Section Six: Non-Woven Abrasives

Section Seven: Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds

Section Eight: Grinding Media

Companies Mentioned

3M

AA Abrasives

Accurate Diamond Tool

Action Superabrasives

Adamas Laboratory

Advanced Abrasives

Alldyne

Alliance Abrasives Catalog

Alloy Carbide

Almatis

AMF International

ARC Abrasives

Awuko

BDMetrics

Beaufort Composite Technologies

Bibielle Abrasive Technologies

C-E Minerals

Camel Grinding Wheels

CARBO Ceramics

Carborundum Universal

Ceramtec

Changxing Diamond Abrasives

China Abrasives Import & Export (CAEC)

China Molybdenum

CoorsTek

DiamondBack Abrasive

Donhad

DRONCO

Dynabrade

Element Six (E6)

Electro Abrasives

Energo

Engis

Ervin

Euro Ceramics

Even Cut Abrasive

Falcon Abrasive

Fansteel

Fibras Para El Aseo

Fives Cinetic

Flexovit

Fox Industries

FROHN

Fujian Duoling Steel Group

Fujimi

GE/Momentive

Georgia Grinding Wheel

Glen Mills

GLIT/GEMTEX

Grinding Media

Gurit

Harbour Group

Henkel

Hitachi Metals

Hoffmann Group

Hunan Real Tech Superabrasive & Tool

Hunan Nonferrous Metals

Iljin

Imerys

JacksonLea

Kaitai

Kennametal

KLINGSPOR

Kyocera

Lapmaster Wolters

Lucintel

Meister Abrasives

Merit Abrasives

MetalTec Steel Abrasive

Micro Abrasives

M.K. Morse

MLP Steel

Moly-Cop

Morgan Abrasives & Industrial Supplies

Moyco

National Abrasives

National Metal

Pacific Abrasive

Peerless Metal

PFERD

Pine Zone Abrasives Industry

Purgex Purging Compounds

Radiac

Roesler Metal Finishing

Saint-Gobain/Norton

Sandvik

SAIT Overseas Technical Trading

Scaw Metals Group

sia Abrasives

Sintobrator

Sodiff

Stellram

Sumitomo

Sunnen

Tan Kong Precision Tech

Toshiba

Universal Superabrasives

Volzhsky Abrasives Works

VSM Coated Abrasives

Vulkan

W Abrasives

Walter Surface Technologies

Warren/Amplex Superabrasives

Washington-Mills/Exolon

Weiler

Wendt

Wheelabrator

Winterthur

Zavod

