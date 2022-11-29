New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368547/?utm_source=GNW





The global aircraft pumps market is expected to grow from $3.09 billion in 2021 to $3.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The aircraft pumps market is expected to reach $4.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.69%.



The aircraft pump market consists of sales of aircraft pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to devices that are used to move a substance from one container to another in the aircraft.Aircraft pumps might move water, air, or gas; in all cases, they do this via displacement.



Aircraft pumps include hydraulic pumps, fuel pumps, waste and waste pumps, and other pumps to ensure the proper flow and functioning of aircraft.



The main types of aircraft pumps are hydraulic, fuel, lude & scavenge, water & wastewater, and air conditioning & cooling pumps.Hydraulic pumps are used to transfer non-compressible fluid via an aircraft hydraulic system.



The hydraulic pumps are frequently used to operate wheel brakes, retractable landing gear, and various constant-speed propellers on tiny aircraft.Fixed, rotary wing and unmanned aerial vehicles are the types of aircraft that use aircraft pumps.



The technologies used are engine driven, electric motor driven, ram air turbine driven, and air driven.The aircraft pumps are available in different pressure output levels up to 350 pounds per square inch (PSI), between 350 to 1,500 PSI, between 1,500 to 3,000 PSI, and above 3,000 PSI.



These aircraft pumps are used by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft pumps market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in aircraft pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in air passenger traffic will propel the growth of the aircraft pump market.The increase in air passengers is due to rising GDP, disposable income, and living standards.



Additionally, the prolonged lockdown during the Covid-19 outbreak has led to an upsurge in both business and leisure travel.As air travel increases, there is a rise in demand for aircraft.



The aircraft pumps are an integral part of the aircraft that help in the flow of fluids and gases for the proper functioning of the aircraft.According to a report published in May 2022 by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN agency and a global forum for civil aviation, the number of passengers carried by air climbed by 65% from January to April 2022 as compared to January to April 2021, while the number of aircraft flight departures rose by 30%.



Hence, an increase in air passengers and air travel will lead to a growth in the aircraft pump market.



Partnerships and collaboration are key trends in the aircraft pumps market.Companies are entering into a partnership with aircraft pumps manufacturer to expand their market and leverage each other’s resources.



For instance, in July 2021, McFarlane Aviation, US-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in aircraft components, partnered with C J Aviation.Through this partnership, C J Aviation will improve its access to a bigger market and speed up the development and FAA certification of new products for C J’s product line with the assistance of McFarlane’s technical and manufacturing teams.



C J Aviation is a US-based manufacturer and distributor of fuel pumps, smoke pumps, and hydraulic pumps.



In June 2021, Eaton, a US-based power management company, acquired Cobham Mission Systems for $2.83 billion. Through this acquisition, Eaton’s fuel systems business will be boosted by Cobham Mission Systems’ highly complementary technologies and strong presence on expanding military platforms and establish its aerospace company for future development. Cobham Mission Systems is a UK-based manufacturer of air-to-air refuelling systems, environmental systems, and actuation primarily for defence markets.



The countries covered in the aircraft pumps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The aircraft pumps market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft pumps market statistics, including aircraft pumps industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aircraft pumps market share, detailed aircraft pumps market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft pumps industry. This aircraft pumps market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368547/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________