Gamelancer Media to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamelancer Media (OTCQB: GAMGF) (CSE: GMNG) based in Canada, a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce that Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Cotton, President & COO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.



DATE: December 1st, 2022

TIME: 10:30 AM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ

Available for 1x1 meetings:

Jon Dwyer:

December 2, 5, 6th before 11:30 am and after 4:30 pm EST

Mike Cotton:

Dec 2 between 3:00 - 5:00 pm EST

Dec 5 between 12:30 - 2:00 pm EST

Dec 6 between 12:00 - 5:00 pm EST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Gamelancer Media owns the largest gaming community on TikTok, with over 29 million followers and subscribers on the platform.

on the platform. Owned & Operated Network Exceeds 34 million

Gamelancer Media and Fred VanVleet Team Up with Samsung Canada for 'Connectivity' Campaign

Team Up with for 'Connectivity' Campaign Gamelancer Media’s wholly owned subsidiary, JoyBox Media , creates custom short-form content, which is broadcast across its 27 owned and operated channels

, creates custom short-form content, which is broadcast across its Gamelancer Media records $343,045 in monthly recurring OTT video revenue in the month of October on Snapchat channel, which is a small percentage of total monthly revenue generated

Gamelancer Media Signs Third Engagement with American-Owned International Sports Cable Channel

Gamelancer Media partners with leading lifestyle energy drink producer, CELSIUS



About Gamelancer Media

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 34,000,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Visit us at Gamelancer.com to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

