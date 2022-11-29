Smarter AI Continues Global Expansion with New Office in Canada

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarter AI , today announced its third new office expansion in Canada, supporting its growing team and allowing more comprehensive support for the North American market.



Canada’s business and tech scene have been consistently growing and thriving for several years. Companies including Geotab, Tim Horton’s, Ford Motor of Canada, and Collins Aerospace, all have offices nearby and have a long track record of the right mix of culture, education, diversity, and talent that a tech and business hub needs to thrive. Additionally, it’s considered an attractive place for top talent to want to live, work and support new businesses.

With multiple office locations worldwide including headquarters in Las Vegas, international offices in Dubai, Singapore, and most recently in Geneva and Kyiv, the new office space is located in the predominant business area within Canada. Smarter AI’s expansion plan, driven by growth in customer demand and new applications, will allow the business to continue its accelerated growth trajectory.

“This office opening is a big milestone for Smarter AI and myself. I was born and raised in Canada, so it's exciting to open an office in the country that I called home for so many years,” said CEO and founder of Smarter AI, Chris Piche . “Smarter AI is growing rapidly this year, and we are pleased to be opening a Canadian office to continue advancing our company further into the North American market.”

Smarter AI enables camera users to download AI models as quickly as apps on the phone. The AI Store™ supports all cameras with a growing ecosystem of AI developers and models, including cabin, driver, and vehicle safety. Smarter AI APIs enable integration with legacy devices, sensors, and systems, including fleet management, smart cities, transportation safety, telematics, and video telematics systems.

For more information, please visit: https://smarterai.camera .

About Smarter AI

Smarter AI is an enablement software platform for AI cameras that see, listen, and understand. Smarter AI delivers vehicle camera and computer vision solutions for safer and smarter transportation, operations, and cities. Because each use case requires unique AI models, Smarter AI cameras:

Download AI like apps on a phone, and are

Supported by AI Store™, our growing ecosystem of AI models and developers, to

Enable any camera network with precision AI for trusted data and decisions



Smarter AI has been deployed by carriers, device makers, and service providers to millions of endpoints worldwide. More information is available at https://smarterai.camera .