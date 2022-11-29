New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368545/?utm_source=GNW





The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to grow from $17.83 billion in 2021 to $20.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.98%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to grow to $31.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02%



The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market consists of the sales of smart and mobile supply chain solutions by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to generate information flow and decision-making across various supply chain partners.It also relates to the use of mobile applications and devices to enhance supply chain activities and, as a result, help businesses save money, improve supply chain responsiveness, and gain a competitive advantage.



Smart and mobile supply chain solutions refer to an intelligent supply chain management system which is self-organizing and self-improving and is employed in the development of systems that enable total business visibility, supply synchronization, and inventory optimization in response to demand and manufacturing.



The main smart and mobile supply chain management solutions include transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), sourcing and procurement, supply chain planning (SCP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES).Transportation management systems are technology-based logistics platforms which help businesses in organizing, carrying out, and optimizing the actual movement of products.



The enterprise sizes for smart and mobile supply chain management solutions include small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The different end-users of smart and mobile supply chain management solutions include retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, government, energy and utilities, healthcare, transportation and logistics and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to drive the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market. 5G is the 5th generation mobile network for higher speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With increased 5G network speed, bandwidth, and lower latency, there is better supply chain connectivity, and stakeholders have a quicker and better-connected experience across the supply chain. According to a 2022 study conducted by Verizon, a US-based telecommunications company, and Incisiv, a US-based consumer industry insights company, the overall 5G adoption stands at about 13%, which is expected to triple by 2024. Therefore, the increasing adoption of 5G networks drives the market for smart and mobile supply chain solutions.



The advancement in technology is the key trend gaining popularity in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.Companies in the market are focusing on integrating different technologies such as blockchain into smart and mobile supply chain solutions to increase transparency and improve efficiency.



For instance, in 2019, International Business Machines (IBM), a US-based technology company, launched a new integrated supply chain suite embedded with Watson AI and IBM Blockchain.The platform connects to each supply chain’s unique supplier ecosystem, delivering a secured, open platform with hybrid-cloud support that enables organizations to integrate their data and networks.



The offerings are open to developers to help organizations make their supply chains more efficient and improve decision-making.



In April 2022, MHS Global, a US-based material handling automation technology company, merged with Fortna, US-based software and solutions provider for warehouse, and distribution, to form a multinational company that will provide parcel, warehouse and distribution and lifecycle services.In addition to each company’s significant industry ties, the combination of MHS’s automation technology and Fortna’s operational optimization software satisfies the demand for end-to-end logistics solutions.



Customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of both companies’ offerings, which include industry-leading capabilities in the parcel, cross-docking, conveyance, and sortation solutions, as well as industry-leading orchestration and optimization software and unique operational designs that leverage advanced automation to drive greater efficiencies and cost savings.



The countries covered in the smart and mobile supply chain management solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



