New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poultry Disinfectant Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368543/?utm_source=GNW





The global poultry disinfectant market is expected to grow from $3.61 billion in 2021 to $3.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.74%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The poultry disinfectant market is expected to grow to $5.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10%.



The poultry disinfectant market consists of sales of poultry disinfectants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for protecting poultry from infection and preventing disease transfer to people by the elimination of viruses, bacteria, fungus, and other pathogens in poultry production facilities and animal veterinarian clinics. Poultry disinfectants refer to chemical agents in poultry houses, which also aid in the control of disease outbreaks in poultry and the disinfection of the premises at the end of the process.



The main types of poultry disinfectants include iodine, lactic acid, hydrogen peroxide, phenolic acids, peracetic acid, quaternary compounds, chlorine, chlorine dioxide, chlorohexidine and glut-quat mixes.Iodine poultry disinfectants are effective against a wide range of pathogens that harm poultry, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi, and can be used both before and after cleaning procedures.



The different forms of poultry disinfectants are powder and liquid used for applications in chicken, duck, goose and other applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the poultry disinfectant market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in poultry disinfectants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high prevalence of infectious livestock diseases like avian influenza and fumigatus is expected to drive the poultry disinfectants market.Salmonella, hookworms, ringworms, psittacosis fever, and lysine disease have all resulted in preventive disinfection measures for livestock.



To improve farmer acceptance developed countries are enforcing the use of terminal and continuous disinfection protocols.Poultry disinfectants are used to prevent the high incidence of these diseases.



According to a report released by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), in 2020, zoonotic diseases account for approximately 60% of all known infectious diseases in humans and 75% of all infectious diseases that are emerging. Therefore, the high prevalence of infectious livestock diseases drives the market for poultry disinfectants.



The poultry industry has seen a shift in the trend toward using biodegradable surface disinfectants to prevent chemical-related toxicity in recent years.Biodegradable surface disinfectants require less expensive and readily available raw materials.



Companies are focusing on biodegradable alternatives owing to the consumer perceptions of toxicity in other synthetic formulations.For instance, in March 2020, Neogen, an India-based manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals, launched a Chlorinated Tray Wash EVO, a chlorinated, low-foaming cleaning compound designed for automatic tray washers to wash trays, plastic chick boxes, egg cases, and filler flats.



The formulations of Chlorinated Tray Wash EVO are phosphate-free and biodegradable.



In August 2021, Zoetis Inc, a US-based company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines and vaccines, acquired Jurox for an undisclosed deal amount.The acquisition strengthens Zoetis’s portfolio and helps in further expansion and growth.



Jurox is an Australia-based animal health company that develops, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of veterinary disinfectant products and pharmaceuticals for treating pets and cattle.



The countries covered in the poultry disinfectants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The poultry disinfectants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides poultry disinfectants market statistics, including poultry disinfectants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a poultry disinfectants market share, detailed poultry disinfectants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the poultry disinfectants industry. This poultry disinfectants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368543/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________