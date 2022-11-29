Global Leavening Agents Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global leavening agents market generated $6.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $9.2 billion CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 339 Segments Covered Form, end-user industry, and region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Increase in popularity of baked food products Opportunities Drastic changes in lifestyle & food habits of emerging countries Growth in demand for bread as a functional food Restrains Increase in the number of health-conscious consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global leavening agents market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various retail stores during the pandemic that affected the growth of the market.

In addition, disruption in export & import activities, dynamic changes in expenditure pattern, and reduction in demand from food service industry during the pandemic further aggravated the impact on the market.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon with eased restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global leavening agents market based on form, end-user industry, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on form, the biological segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global leavening agents market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The chemical segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the food segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global leavening agents market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The personal and health care segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global leavening agents market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global leavening agents market report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Inc, Corbion NV, Kerry group PLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Kraft Heinz Company, Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, SternWywiol Gruppe Gmbh Co KG.

The report analyzes these key players in the global leavening agents market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

