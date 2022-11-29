VOCOVISION ANNOUNCES TRIPLE-DIGIT GROWTH AND NEW RESEARCH IN DELIVERING VIRTUAL SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VocoVision, a leading telepractice provider for U.S. schools, today released “Transforming Virtual Learning in Special Education,” a report that reveals key strategies for delivering personalized teleservices to K-12 students with special needs. Based on focus groups and surveys of more than 120 special education teleprofessionals, the report offers insight into one the fastest growing fields in teleservice, which has seen unprecedented triple-digit growth at VocoVision alone over the past two years.

“This report provides school administrators and professionals with a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities with virtual special education,” said Jessica Marlow, vice president at VocoVision. “With this knowledge and thoughtful collaboration among in-school educators and teleprofessionals, U.S. schools can overcome the staggering labor shortages that disproportionately hinder students with unique needs and abilities. Our growth attests to the proven role teleservice plays in bridging the labor gap and ensuring students have access to the services they need and deserve.

Emphasizing that special education is not a journey to be taken alone, the report details three strategies for improving outcomes including to:

Understand the unique needs of student populations

This section proposes key considerations that help schools determine who will benefit the most from teleservices by analyzing students’ needs, languages and the learning environments of the school and classroom.

Implement the right technology, tools and training

This strategy centers on how to select the right platform for a school, source tools and materials that will engage students and complement school curriculum and ensure teleprofessionals are properly qualified and trained on virtual care delivery.

Cultivate a collaborative approach to virtual special education services

This report concludes by offering guidance on how to develop a comprehensive strategy by ensuring collaboration among teleprofessionals, in-school facilitators, therapists and school administrators, and others entrusted with the education and development of students with special needs.

The full report, “Transforming Virtual Learning in Special Education,” and an infographic summarizing the research is available at vocovision.com/transforming-virtual-sped. For a free teleservice consultation or to learn more about collaborating with VocoVision, call (888) 946-8626 or email info@vocovision.com.

