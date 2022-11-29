Inovalon Customers Outperform Market on Key CMS Star Ratings Measures

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that customers utilizing its cloud-based Converged Quality solution, QSI-XL®, for quality measurement, reporting, and improvement, outperformed the national average in key CMS Star Ratings categories. Timely insights into measure performance throughout the year, analytically driven intervention planning and prioritization, and patient-specific intervention outreach helped customers address quality measure gaps contributing to their above average performance.



Able to integrate, aggregate, and analyze the growing volume of healthcare datasets at high speed to support both measurement and improvements in clinical quality outcomes measures, Inovalon’s cloud-based Converged Quality solution, QSI-XL®, delivers the nation’s most widely used healthcare quality data analysis and improvement platform, supporting more than 100 leading health plans, representing nearly 190 million covered lives or more than 80% of all U.S. HEDIS®-covered lives. Offered as a software-as-a-service (SaaS), Inovalon’s Converged Quality solution has been developed in native cloud-based architecture, allowing for extremely scalable, high-speed compute performance, empowering even the most advanced health plan’s quality performance goals.

Analysis of the information released by CMS on October 6, 2022 reveals that more than 60% of all health plans that achieve the highest CMS Star score of 5 Stars utilize Inovalon’s software. Furthermore, analysis of the health plans with CMS Star scores below the coveted 4 Star threshold, reveals that those utilizing Inovalon’s Converged Quality solution realized an average rating increase of more than 10% across key measure categories – marking a significant achievement in their performance.

“We are pleased that Inovalon’s Converged Quality solution, QSI-XL®, is at the core of so many health plans’ focus on superior clinical quality performance,” said Craig Savage, President and General Manager of the Payer business unit at Inovalon. “At the core of Inovalon is our mission to leverage data and analytics to empower better outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. Perhaps no better example of this focus exists than the results which we are proud to be seeing in our customers’ quality performance success.”

To learn more, visit the Inovalon blog: inovalon.com/inovalon-insights-blog/2023-cms-star-ratings/.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics to enable improved clinical outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 71 billion medical events across one million physicians, 622,000 clinical settings, and 359 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com/.

