Eatkube Launches Restaurant Reservation Platform With an Exciting Twist

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eatkube (www.eatkube.com) recently launched an online platform for surprise restaurant reservations, which is becoming a hit among gastronomy and leisure lovers. Its concept is based on surprising its customers with new and exciting dining experiences; reservation-seekers will not know until two hours before the reservation which restaurant will be on their palette.

Eatkube explains the concept this way, "Book a surprise restaurant. You choose when and with whom, but leave the place up to us."

To choose the restaurant, Eatkube analyzes and studies each customer profile and, thanks to its own algorithm, selects the most suitable restaurant among the more than 100 restaurants in every city it has on its platform.

Here's how the platform works:

Eatkube's platform is very simple; customers cannot select a specific restaurant or thematic category, but can remove categories from the list that they do not want or do not like.

The range of food possibilities is very wide and includes more than 30 categories, such as: Asian, Mexican, Spanish, Peruvian, Indian, Vegan, and gourmet cuisine to name a few.

Eatkube offers three different plans with three prices ranging from $39.90 to $99.90. Depending on the selected option, customers will have a more extensive list of themes where all kinds of restaurants will be included.

In addition, EatKube offers foodies the possibility of turning the dining experience into an even more immersive game, transforming the dinner night into a "Cluedo'' through clues to discover the restaurant to go to. Customers will have to solve different riddles to find and discover the restaurant.

Eatkube encourages restaurant-goers to break the routine and awaken their culinary curiosity. By not knowing which restaurant will be selected each time, the platform offers customers a unique experience, unparalleled by other restaurant reservation platforms.

Finally, Eatkube offers users the opportunity to give the gift of culinary curiosity to others with their gift card options. This offers a unique gift-giving opportunity for foodies and gastronomy lovers.



About Eatkube:

Eatkube is synonymous with excitement, mystery and surprises. The organization's mission is to encourage restaurant lovers to escape their normal daily routine and enjoy a unique culinary experience while discovering new restaurants and types of food in their city.

