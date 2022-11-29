Publishers Clearing House Appoints Chris Ryan as New Head of Sales

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH) , a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers, has announced today that Chris Ryan has joined the company as Head of Sales. Ryan most recently spent over a decade in sales leadership at Insider, Inc serving as Vice President of Programmatic Sales. Ryan will actively contribute to PCH’s marketing and business strategies and will oversee the sales team and is charged with accelerating the roll-out of PCH Audiences, a newly launched marketing solution from PCH Media.



"I am excited to have Chris join our executive team, especially at this point in time," said Bill Masterson, President at Publishers Clearing House. “Chris has a keen sense of how to build sales teams for growth. As we bring our powerful audience product and data assets to market, we’re glad to have him leading across sales management and strategy, working with clients and partners and our internal teams to achieve results.”

Ryan brings over two decades of expertise, including posts at Ziff Davis, Inc. and CBS Interactive. He began his career at MediaVest, where he was responsible for planning media buys for print, TV, and out-of-home for the Coca-Cola Classic account. Later, Ryan joined IAC/InterActiveCorp, where he worked in various roles across lead generation, email list brokerage and management as well as business development, before joining CBS Interactive, where he led regional sales for the company's Tech Business and News teams.

"I'm honored to join Publishers Clearing House at an exciting time for the company," said Ryan. "What drew me to PCH is what separates it from the pack – a 70-year-long storied history of loyal, engaged audiences made up of over 54M users who are ready to act. We have the data. We have the focus on privacy and we know that drives results. Who can beat that?”

For more information on PCH Media, please visit https://media.pch.com/ .

About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House is one of Media’s most iconic brands, and a top-ranked multi-category media property with a 100% logged-in audience of millions of registered users, each authenticated at an individual level. With uniquely engaging and interactive free-to-play chance-to-win content, PCH’s signature experience delivers consumers who choose to provide accurate first-party data and information as they register and engage with the company. As a result, PCH has one of the largest authenticated audiences outside of the walled gardens, a foundation from which it can offer a variety of ways for publishers and advertisers to activate their identity and 1st party data for cookieless targeting, buying, and measurement. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY, with additional offices in Portland (ME) and New York City.