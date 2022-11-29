Protenus CTO Michael Baglio Wins Top Healthcare Tech CTO Award

BALTIMORE, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus Chief Technology Officer Michael Baglio has been selected by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the Top 25 Healthcare Technology CTOs of 2022.

This annual award recognizes exceptional leaders from some of the most innovative healthcare tech companies worldwide that provide solutions supported by a backbone of revolutionary technology. Protenus harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to empower healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions.

As a technical leader passionate about providing value to customers through the right blend of people, process, innovation, and solutions, Michael guides teams such as data science, AI architecture, product, engineering, and security to reach their full potential of efficient collaboration during an unprecedented growth period at Protenus.

"Michael brings a wealth of experience and valuable technical knowledge to his role as CTO in shaping our company's technology vision and strategy, ultimately translating that into market-leading risk-reduction solutions that continue delivering on the excellence our customers expect," said Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-founder.

A complete list of this year's winners is available here.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and, ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

Contact Information:

Amanda Rogers

Marketing Content Writer

amanda.rogers@protenus.com



Related Images











Image 1: Protenus





Protenus logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment