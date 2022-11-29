Renowned Patient Blood Management Expert, Sherri Ozawa, RN, MSN, Promoted to Director of Clinical Operations and Delivery at Accumen

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since joining Accumen in 2020, Sherri Ozawa has served as the Clinical Resource Director where she was responsible for the implementation of comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM) programs in hospitals nationwide. In her new role as director of clinical operations and delivery, Ozawa will manage all client delivery initiatives and strategy for Accumen’s more than 80 cPBM programs nationwide. She will also oversee Accumen’s Advisory Council of Physician Medical Directors.

Prior to joining Accumen, Ozawa founded and directed the Patient Blood Management program at Englewood Health in Englewood, NJ for more than 25 years. She is also a founding member and the immediate past president of the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM). She continues to serve on SABM’s Board of Directors, Nominating Committee and has been a significant contributor/author of numerous peer reviewed publications, advisory boards, consensus panels, and book chapters, including the recent publication Blood Works, a comprehensive guide to blood health for both the lay public and professionals alike.

“Sherri’s contributions to the field of patient blood management can be seen in everything she does. Her passion for blood health and improving the lives of patients is unparalleled. We are excited to see what this next chapter holds for her,” states Jason Carney, VP/GM, cPBM, Accumen.

Most notably, Ozawa, among a few other key global opinion leaders, recently contributed to the peer-reviewed article, “Recommendations from the International Consensus Conference on Anemia Management in Surgical Patients (ICCAMS)” in the Annals of Surgery, and the World Health Organization’s Policy Brief, “The Urgent Need to Implement Patient Blood Management.”

