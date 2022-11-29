Shineco, Inc. Attends MEDICA 2022 Düsseldorf Germany

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SISI), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and other biotech products, announced that the Company’s controlling affiliate Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("CBP"), a Chinese biotechnology company focusing on in-vitro diagnostic product research and development (“R&D”) and high-tech biomedical products manufacturing, attended MEDICA 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 14 to 17, 2022. MEDICA 2022 is one of the world's largest medical trade fair held annually for medical technology, electromedical equipment, laboratory equipment, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. With an exhibition area of more than 108,000 square meters, the trade fair attracts visitors and exhibitors from approximately 70 countries worldwide.



As the first public appearance after joining Shineco, Dr. Marvin Liu, the Chairman of CBP attended MEDICA 2022 with CBP team and displayed a number of innovative products, including COVID-19 home self-test and special testing products, monkeypox virus testing series products, cardiovascular testing and drug testing products, and the world's leading stool sampling device that can complete stool sampling during the defecation process with intellectual property protection. The CBP team demonstrated its competitive strengths to experts, scholars, and partners in the field of medical testing globally. CBP's innovative products and solutions attracted the attention of experts and potential customers.

Dr. Marvin Liu, commented: “With the capital and international resource advantages of Shineco, CBP has gained more opportunities to allow more and more people to understand and know CBP's cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas worldwide. CBP will continue to provide better in vitro diagnostic products for the global market through continuous pursuit of technological innovation and high quality and bring greater value to shareholders.”

Incorporated in Delaware in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco is a holding company. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, and specialized textiles. For more information about Shineco, please visit www.biosisi.com.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “evaluating” or similar words. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon because they are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the innovativeness and market position of our products and services, our stool sampling device being the world's leading stool sampling device that can complete stool sampling during the defecation process with intellectual property protection, our competitive strengths, and our expectation to provide better in vitro diagnostic products for the global market through continuous pursuit of technological innovation and high quality and bring greater value to shareholders. You are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulations, economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statements and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Shineco assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by the applicable rules and regulations.

