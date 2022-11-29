Point32Health Collaborates With VillageMD to Expand Access to Healthcare in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VillageMD and Point32Health -- the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan -- announced today a collaboration to expand access to primary healthcare for its Harvard Pilgrim Health Care members in Massachusetts. VillageMD offers full-service primary care in their Village Medical practices across a broad range of physician services focused on disease prevention, chronic condition management, and healthy lifestyles. In addition, 24/7 care will be available with Village Medical via telehealth and at-home visits.

"We are proud to deliver on the promise of more equitable patient access to high-quality healthcare for our members," said Patricia Howard, chief operations officer for Point32Health.

Point32Health is committed to "whole-person" health that addresses health inequities, social determinants of health, and affordable access to quality care. Village Medical has an ongoing commitment to open more than 50% of the practice locations in medically underserved areas.

"Village Medical physicians and advanced practice providers work to build trusting relationships with their patients to meet their primary care needs, including for everyday illnesses as well as managing their chronic conditions," said Jon Regis, MD, physician with Village Medical. "With VillageMD's value-based care model, we want our patients to see us at the right frequency to manage their health and have better health outcomes."

Point32Health and VillageMD are working to expand the program across other lines of Point32Health's business.

"Both VillageMD and Point32Health are dedicated to ensuring that primary care doctors and specialist providers are working with our diverse population of members to guide them to better health," said Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, MS, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Point32Health.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and well-being organization, delivering an ever-better healthcare experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier. Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes while reducing the total cost of care. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients.

Contact Information:

Philip Tracey

philip.tracey@point32health.org



Molly Lynch

mlynch@villagemd.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.