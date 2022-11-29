Mosaic Data Science Develops Innovative AI-Text Generation Tool That Summarizes Content for Specific Audiences

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Data Science has developed a text summarization tool that relies on recent advances in natural language modeling, including transformer architectures, to synthesize a long document or multiple documents into a concise summary - saving human review time and better informing business decisions.

The applications of the tool are endless, as so much of an organization's information lives in text data. With this technology, Mosaic demonstrates a flexible approach that provides multiple summarization structures and styles for different objectives and end users. The tool is general enough to apply to various document types.

To use the tool, Mosaic will work with businesses to develop custom document summarization models that match their needs. This is done using various NLP models and transfer learning methods to tune models to each summarization style. The advantages of including multiple summarization styles are:

Built to be customized, the user can tune to various styles, levels of detail, etc., that are desired for different uses across the customer's diverse consumers.

Effective across different departments or topics.

Built from the ground up with open-source tools; the organization can own all IP.

Scalable, extensible, and easy to integrate, not limited by the fixed architecture of a commercial summarization tool.

Considering the sheer number of emails, resumes, text documents, research findings, legal contracts, invoices, call recordings, social media posts, etc. most organizations possess, this tool offers ample opportunity to benefit all stakeholders - investors, employees, and the all-important customer. If the organization can easily and automatically sift through this data and extract key information to solve specific challenges, it could learn more about its firm and start optimizing the way they operate.

"AI, specifically NLP, helps businesses leverage their data to make better decisions," says Chris Provan, Chief Data Scientist at Mosaic. "The models in Mosaic's language summarization tool are able to accurately summarize complicated research papers into clear, concise summaries, saving significant hours in human review time."

There are many barriers to the adoption of natural language techniques in organizations. This is due to the speed with which the field has changed in the last few years as advances in deep learning for NLP have emerged. In addition, it can be a challenge to design & deploy these tools properly such that they can continue to generate business value over the long term.

Mosaic Data Science partners with organizations to solve their biggest data challenges and assist with the deployment of AI or machine learning technologies. The company continues to innovate alongside developments in the artificial intelligence space to position itself as a leader in custom data analytics solutions.

