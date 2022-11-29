Reunion Gold Announces the Appointment of Rick Howes to its Board of Directors and Grant of Stock Options

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Richard (Rick) Howes has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. David Fennell, executive chairman commented, “On behalf of the Board of Reunion Gold, we welcome Rick as director.” As announced on November 21, 2022, Mr. Howes will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2023.



The Company has granted 2,000,000 stock options (the “Options”) to Mr. Howes. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.44, will vest in three instalments commencing on January 1, 2023, and have a term of five years. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,000 meters of strike and to a depth of 575 meters. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'RGDFF'. The Company currently has 990.5 million issued and outstanding common shares.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

