Edmund Optics® Receives Inspect Award for 7th Consecutive Year

BARRINGTON, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has been named one of the three winners of the 2022 Inspect Award in the Vision category for its TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses. This award is bestowed upon manufacturers of products each year by Inspect magazine as selected by its readers. This year, voters chose the Athermal Lenses as a 1st place winner.

The TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses offer a remarkable MTF performance of >20% contrast for resolutions up to 200 lp/mm, corresponding to 2.5μm pixels. This outstanding performance is achievable, not only over the entire image circle (17.6mm, 1.1" format, 24MP), but also over the entire -10°C to +50°C temperature range, without need to refocus. With optomechanics that are designed to withstand mechanical shock and vibration as well, the TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses are ideal for environmentally harsh applications including terrestrial remote sensing, drones, and aerospace.

Edmund Optics has been awarded Inspect Awards for seven consecutive years with Bronze tier awards in 2019 for the TECHSPEC® CA Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, in 2020 for the TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, and in 2021 for the TECHSPEC® Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses. The company earned Silver-tier wins in 2016 and 2018 for its TECHSPEC® Cx Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses and the TECHSPEC® Liquid Lens M12 Lenses, respectively. Edmund Optics won an additional Gold tier award in 2017 for its TECHSPEC® Cr Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses.

To view the TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-877-474-9137, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Contact Information:

Monica Hutchinson

Assistant Digital Marketing Manager

press@edmundoptics.com

1-800-363-1992



Related Images











Image 1: Edmund Optics® Receives Inspect Award for 7th Consecutive Year





Edmund Optics has been named one of the three winners of the 2022 Inspect Award in the Vision category for its TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment