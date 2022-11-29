Abell Pest Control Donates $20,000 to Food Banks Across North America

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The severity of the pandemic, and its economic fallout has taken a significant toll on communities everywhere. In response, Abell Pest Control is donating $20,000 to local food banks across North America to help support the needs of people experiencing food insecurity.



The donation on behalf of Abell employees kicks off the company’s 12 Days of Giving holiday campaign to celebrate and honour staff and give back to the communities where the company operates.

“We see the impact the economy is having on people living in the communities we serve,” said John Abell, President, Abell Pest Control. “As a company we are committed to helping people in need and do our small part to help those experiencing financial challenges get the support they need.”

In addition to the monetary donation, Abell Branches will be collecting food donations and is inviting customers, partners, and the community to drop in and donate non-perishable food items. Abell operates branch offices across North America, offering a network of food collection points. Abell will arrange the delivery of the collected food items to local food banks.

Abell’s 12 Days of Giving was created to give back to communities and recognize employees. During the 12 Days of Giving, Abell will surprise staff with unique activities and gifts to show appreciation for their hard work.

“We are launching today on Giving Tuesday as our way of doing good and encouraging others to do the same,” said Abell. “Together we can make an impact.”

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

12 Days of Giving can be followed on Abell’s social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

