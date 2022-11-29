Overnight Glasses Offer Prescription Glasses Lens Replacement For Any Brand, Strength, Or Prescription Type

Van Nuys, California, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overnight Glasses is an online prescription glasses store that was created by experienced members of the optical industry to counter the established turnaround time that it takes to make a new pair of glasses.

As all the manufacturing of their lenses takes place in California, as well as production, inspections, and customer support completed by American-verified opticians, not only are your prescriptions intended to be 100% accurate, but if you order before 12:00 pm PST, you can get a complete pair of prescription glasses, the next day.

They are now offering new lenses for old frames with their prescription glasses lens replacement service that provides replacement prescription lenses for any prescription type, strength, or brand, including prescription lenses for sunglasses.

High Quality Lens Replacement

Overnight Glasses have a wide selection of premium lenses, coatings, and prescription eyewear at heavily discounted prices and that are FDA and ANSI-approved.

All their lenses enhance light transmittance with excellent anti-glare, are very easy to clean, and are UV and scratch protected.

When you need to replace your lenses, Overnight Glasses will utilize UPS 2-day air delivery, with most of their orders made on the same day and delivered in just two days for a complete turnaround of five days.

All you need to do is send them your current frame, enter your prescription, select lenses, print a shipping label, pack, and ship the frame to get your new lenses.

It does not matter if your frame is Cateye, Wayfarer, Oversized, Round, Oval, Wrap, Clubmaster, Rectangle, or Half-rims, as the team at Overnight Glasses will efficiently be able to re-lens your frame to a high standard.

Your frame will even get an additional five-star service, which includes premium high quality FDA inspected new lenses, frame cleaning, and screw tightening.

If you are looking to update your frames, then Overnight Glasses also have a selection of designer eyewear made by well-known brands, such as Cartier, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Chanel, Calvin Klein, MUI-MUI, Tiffany, and Nike.

Overnight Glasses also provide the following benefits with their prescription lenses including:

Replacement Progressive Lenses – Choose your next replacement progressive lenses with ease with their vast selection of lens designs by Seiko, Shamir, and IOT.

– Choose your next replacement progressive lenses with ease with their vast selection of lens designs by Seiko, Shamir, and IOT. Prescription Lenses For Any Task – Whether you need to block blue light, use transitions lenses, or polarized and FI-41 lenses, Overnight Glasses has them available.

– Whether you need to block blue light, use transitions lenses, or polarized and FI-41 lenses, Overnight Glasses has them available. Premium Lenses and Coatings – You can find premium A+ grade lenses that have been tested by COLT labs for highest performance and clarity scores, as well as receiving a 2-year warranty on all diamond anti-glare coatings.

– You can find premium A+ grade lenses that have been tested by COLT labs for highest performance and clarity scores, as well as receiving a 2-year warranty on all diamond anti-glare coatings. Free Frame Insurance – Send your frame for new lenses safely with their free shipping and production insurance.

– Send your frame for new lenses safely with their free shipping and production insurance. Satisfaction Guaranteed – Their team puts the best prescription lenses in your frame and stands by their 100% satisfaction guarantee and will re-make your lenses or refund your order even for reasons beyond their control.

– Their team puts the best prescription lenses in your frame and stands by their 100% satisfaction guarantee and will re-make your lenses or refund your order even for reasons beyond their control. Checked and Inspected – Overnight Glasses will not ship a product out that they will not wear themselves and ensure that products such as the Anti-Glare and Easy Clean Coating, Freeform Progressives Lenses designed by Seiko, Transitions Lenses, Trivex Trilogy, Nu Polar Polarized films, and even the most basic single vision lens prescriptions are all U.S manufactured, assembled and doubled inspected by their certified staff.

