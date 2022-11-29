The Brains Reveal How eCommerce Firms Can Make the Most of the Holiday Season

London, UK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For eCommerce firms, the season of giving is one of the highlights of the year. In fact, it’s the biggest online shopping quarter, which is good news for business – but only if you have your website in order and your SEO on point. If you leverage the power of seasonal SEO, you can really gain an edge on the competition and see a surge in sales. If, however, you turn a blind eye or don’t act quickly enough, you will be kicking yourself for missing such a golden opportunity.

Those who are familiar with SEO will know it’s a long game – so surely seasonal SEO can’t be that important? The reality is quite different. When seasonal changes affect your industry, your SEO strategy just becomes more complex. More factors need to be woven into your SEO strategy so you don’t miss out on a massive influx of traffic.

In their long-form blog, The Brains Marketing explore what seasonal trends are worth jumping on and how (and when) to implement seasonal SEO. Read the detailed guide below:

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/news/top-seo-tricks-for-ecommerce-firms-making-the-most-of-seasonality/

Speaking of seasonality and SEO, Vicky Smith, SEO Specialist at The Brains, says:

“Factoring seasonality into your SEO campaigns is essential for B2C businesses who want to take advantage of high-traffic peak seasons and mitigate the quieter off-season periods in their industry. You’ll need to carefully plan your content and backlink acquisition in advance as the SERPs become much more competitive and volatile during these peak eCommerce seasons. One great way to boost your seasonal rankings is to work seasonal keywords into your URLs and build a seasonal taxonomy system – for example www.domain.com/easter/easter-eggs. You can put these seasonal links in your website nav menu and footer and remove them when the season has ended.”

VIcky Smith, SEO Expert at The Brains

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, content marketing, lead generation and SEO services among others.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains

Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk

Telephone: 0333 050 7328

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing

Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-brains-reveal-how-ecommerce-firms-can-make-the-most-of-the-holiday-season/