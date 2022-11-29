Floatie Kings Introduces Advertising Inflatables Made For Renowned Brands And Companies To Be Used During Festivals And Corporate Events

Miami, Florida, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2015, Floatie Kings has become renowned for creating luxury, custom-designed inflatables and floaties and for their collaborations with some of the biggest brands and companies in the world, such as YouTube, Balmain, YSL, and Red Bull.

They have now introduced a new line of advertising inflatables, including giant replicas of products, brand logos, and festive characters that are perfect for the upcoming winter season and have been used by well-known brands like Interscope Records and Cirque Du Soleil during festivals and corporate events.

Custom Advertising Inflatables

Floatie Kings has an award-winning design team who uses their meticulous attention to detail to produce custom inflatables that perfectly match your concept or vision.

It doesn’t matter what size you want your inflatable to be or how complicated your design is; their team has the number 1 fastest turnaround in the industry, as well as worldwide shipping, and will ensure that you get your product, exactly when you need it.

Custom Advertising Inflatables are a unique and attention-grabbing way to promote your business or event and to keep your guests talking about your product for weeks later.

Floatie Kings offers an entirely bespoke service that ensures that your advertising inflatable will be truly one-of-a-kind.

They manufacture all of their products to the highest standards using durable materials that are designed to withstand even the most rigorous use.

Some examples of their advertising inflatables include:

Custom Inflatable Logo

One of the most diverse product designs as it can be utilized as an effective marketing tool by giving away smaller versions, selling them, or to boost awareness for your brand by being displayed at trade shows, events, or at your store.

Their team of artists has worked with companies like Spotify, H&M, and Google, to create eye-catching designs with powerful branding, from pool floats to mattresses to massive displays, and unlike digital advertising, you can re-use your custom inflatable logo and be sure that your customers will remember it.

Custom Inflatable Signs

Inflatable signs are the perfect way for your company or brand to be noticed.

Perfect to catch attention on the freeway, in high-traffic areas, or at different kinds of events and festivals, these signs have the added option to be single-sided or double-sided and can even have an additional night light system – so that you have 24-hour exposure.

Custom Inflatable Advertising Balloons

These unique balloons are shaped like traditional construction cones but take up less space at the base, leaving more room for your marketing message in the middle.

They make a big impression for rooftop advertising or when they are secured to the ground and are always sure to grab your customers’ attention and ensure your advertising message is seen.

Custom Advertising Blimps

Whether you are looking to promote your brand at a trade show or want to generate buzz for a new product launch, there is no better way to get people talking than with one of Floatie King’s custom advertising blimps.

Their experienced team will work with you to create a custom design that fits your brand identity and marketing message, as well as handling all of the details, from production to delivery, so you can focus on running your business.

With its huge size, unique design, and ease to set up and take down, an advertising blimp is a reusable advertising strategy that will always get your business noticed.

Please check out our previous press release about winter inflatables.

More information

To find out more about Floatie Kings and to see their full range of advertising inflatables, please visit their website at https://floatiekings.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/floatie-kings-introduces-advertising-inflatables-made-for-renowned-brands-and-companies-to-be-used-during-festivals-and-corporate-events/