New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368537/?utm_source=GNW

S.A. Corp, BWI Group , S M International, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Yamashita Rubber Co Ltd, and WanLi Topshine



The automotive engine and engine mount market consist of sales of automotive engines and engine mounts by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for reducing vibrations and making the ride much smoother.The automotive engine and engine mounts refer to the frame of the car engine that holds the engine and transmission in place and doesn’t require regular maintenance.



It is employed to dampen vibrations that are caused by operating machines and to support the motor.



The main product types of automotive engine and engine mounts are elastomer mounts, active hydraulic mounts, passive hydraulic mounts, and electrohydraulic mounts.Active hydraulic mounts use specially generated compensation movements to neutralize the incoming engine vibrations.



The fuel types are gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and natural gas.The sales channels are OEM and aftermarket.



The end users involved SUVs and sedans.



The automotive engine and engine mounts market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Automotive engine and engine mounts market statistics, including Automotive engine and engine mounts industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an Automotive engine and engine mounts market share, detailed Automotive engine and engine mounts market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the Automotive engine and engine mounts industry. This Automotive engine and engine mounts market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Europe was the largest region in the automotive engine and engine mounts in 2021. The regions covered in this automotive engine and engine mounts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising production of passenger cars is expected to propel the growth of automotive engines and engine mounts going forward.A passenger car refers to a road motor vehicle, other than a motor cycle, intended for the carriage of passengers and designed to seat no more than nine persons.



Adaptive engine mounts are a further development of hydro mounts and are primarily used to increase comfort in longitudinally mounted engines with high excitation potential in passenger cars.For instance, in May 2022, according to Business Today, an India-based business magazine data, total passenger vehicle (PVs) sales in May 2022 rose 185% year-on-year (YoY) to 251,052 units.



In May 2021, 88.04k passenger vehicle units have been sold. Therefore, the rising production of passenger cars is driving the automotive engines and engine mounts market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive engine and engine mount market.Major companies operating in the automotive engine and engine mount market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in December 2020, Cummins, a US-based manufacturer of automotive engines and engine mounts, launched the X15 Efficiency series engine and the new EndurantTM HD powertrain for Freightliner trucks. X15 Efficiency series consists of The Acumen® advanced engine computing module and is the first connectivity-enabled engine by Cummins with unique features such as On-Ramp Boost, which makes use of GPS to recognize when a truck is approaching an on-ramp and applies predictive services and geographic data for better fuel efficiency, shorter travel times, and intuitive performance traits while prioritizing driver comfort and safety.



In July 2022, Bharat Forge Limited, a US-based manufacturer of automotive engine and engine mounts, filtration, and power generation products acquired JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt. Ltd. for a deal amount of Rs 489.63 Crores( 48.96 million). With this acquisition, Bharat Forge Limited aims to broaden its technologies that will provide growth opportunities for enhancing capabilities and addressable market segments both domestically and in export markets, especially in niche industrial segments. JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based manufacturer of engines, engine parts, and mounts for the automotive industry.



The countries covered in the automotive engine and engine mounts market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The global automotive engine and engine mounts market is expected to grow from $73.59 billion in 2021 to $78.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The automotive engine and engine mounts market is expected to grow to $102.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368537/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________