Revera delivers again for Habitat for Humanity Canada

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera is building on its strong commitment to Habitat for Humanity Canada with a donation of $115,000 from the proceeds of its annual charity golf tournament, fundraising from events held at its retirement residences and long term care homes, and employee donations. Revera looks forward to more fundraisers at its homes in the coming year.

“Revera is very proud of its partnership with Habitat Canada. We are truly grateful to the generous sponsors, companies and golfers who participated in our annual charity golf tournament,” said JP Cadeau, President, Revera Canada. “We hope to expand our fundraising activities and take part in Habitat Build Days as soon as possible. We are excited to work with Habitat Canada and the Canadian families they are able to help. And we are just getting started.”

“We are so proud and appreciative of our partnership with Revera, and all that your team has done to help us create safe and affordable Habitat homes across Canada,” said Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “We are especially grateful that Revera was able to sustain your team’s support and enthusiasm for Habitat during the trying times of COVID-19, recognizing as we did how even more important housing is to us all.”

Like Habitat Canada, Revera believes that everyone should have a decent, affordable place to call home. As one of Habitat Canada’s largest corporate sponsors since 2018, Revera’s employees and residents have worked with Habitat Canada to volunteer at ReStores and build sites, and through fundraising events at retirement homes and long term care homes. So far, Revera has raised more than $1.2 million in funds, services, and goods to support Habitat Canada’s mission to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership.

This year, Revera stepped up again as presenting sponsor for Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase, a festive community holiday competition.

“The Gingerbread Showcase Competition has been a wonderful creative outlet for residents and employees of our retirement living residences in Victoria. It’s an honour to be lead sponsor for the competition this year,” said Cadeau.

REVERA ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT SPONSORS

Thank you very much to the sponsors of our charity golf tournament in support of Habitat Canada, your generosity is greatly appreciated!

Marquee Sponsors: Ecolab and Sysco.

Premiere Sponsors: Acclaim Ability Management Inc., Art & Science Digital Experience Agency, C. Dawkins Associates Inc., Compass Group Canada Marquise Hospitality, Italpasta Ltd., Manulife Financial, MediSystem by Shoppers Drug Mart, Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee, Plan A Long Term Care Staffing and Recruitment, Reuter Benefits, Toppits Foods Ltd.

Star Sponsors: Alasko Foods Inc., Archmill House Inc., Arjo Canada Inc., BookJane, Coinamatic Commercial Laundry Equipment, Danby Appliances, Fresh Start Foods, HD Supply, Lou’s Kitchen, Maple Leaf Foods, Medline Canada Corporation, Piller’s Fine Foods, Rogers Communications, Swish Maintenance Ltd., Synergy Purchasing Partners, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tillsonburg Custom Foods, TreeTop Marketing and Promotion Inc.

