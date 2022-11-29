Global Water Purifier Market to Touch $50.66 Billion by 2028 | Asia Pacific to Generate Over 35% Revenue

Westford, USA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water purifiers are becoming more popular, as people increasingly realize the importance of ensuring their water is clean and safe. This is especially important in urban areas, where wastewater is discharged directly into rivers and lakes, or viewed as a dumping ground by many countries. In addition, the Chinese market will be particularly strong, as the country continues to invest heavily in clean water initiatives. Water purification is one of the fastest growing segments in the global water treatment market. According to SkyQuest, the market will grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the 2022-2028 period. In this report, we have listed four key growth areas for the water purifier market :

increased public awareness of water safety and hygiene issues;

increasing environmental concerns over water scarcity;

growth in large container vessels entering ports around the world; and

increasing demand from industrial sectors.

Current Water Purifier Market Scenario:

One of the leading players in the water purification space is GE Water and Environment. In 2021, GE Water and Environment sold nearly 1,900 industrial water purifiers worldwide. The company sees tremendous potential for this market, as it believes that there is a significant unmet need for efficient, reliable and affordable water purification technology in industrial settings. GE Water and Environment plans to continue expanding its presence in water purifier market by bringing its flagship technologies such as Supercritical Carbon Dioxide to industrial markets. Other leading players in the water purification space include LG, AO Smith, 3M, Honeywell, Kent, and Unilever, among others.

In terms of types of water purifiers, SkyQuest expects membrane technologies to remain the dominant type throughout the forecast period in the global water purifier market. This type of purifier has benefits over other types of purifiers because it is easy to use and doesn't produce large amounts of waste. However, our study predicts that solid-state technologies will become increasingly popular by 2023 as they offer improved performance and reduced environmental impact. Solid-state technologies work by breaking down contaminants into small pieces so they can be removed by the water's surface layer.

Asia Pacific to Generate Over 35% Revenue of Global Water Purifier Market

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer and producers of water purifier. Currently, over 35% of all world’s water purifiers are installed in Asia Pacific. According to a study conducted by SkyQuest, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a larger share of global wastewater treatment capacity through 2022. Asia Pacific is also responsible for over 50% of global industrial water treatment demand. This has led to a growing market for water purifiers in the region. Manufacturers are betting on this trend, steadily investing in new and innovative technologies to meet the growing demand for purified water. The three major markets in Asia Pacific water purifier market are China, India and Japan. China is the largest consumer and producer of water purifiers with a market share of 26%. India is second with a market share of 16%. Japan is third with a market share of 11%.

There are several reasons for this growth. For one, there is a growing population and an increasing awareness about sanitation issues. Second, pollution is becoming more rampant, resulting in the need for more effective water treatment methods. Finally, economic growth is causing more people to move into urban areas and adopt Western-style lifestyles that require clean drinking water.

Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s leading manufacturers in the global water purifier market. Some of these companies have been in business for over 50 years and have developed some of the most advanced technologies available. They include: AQUA-TEC (Japan), Kent, Unilever, ROADSTAR (Taiwan), SENTINEL (Thailand), ANDES Química (Colombia), and SUNWAY WaterTech (China). Together, these companies sell over 7,000 products worldwide. The markets that are driving the growth of the water purifier market in Asia Pacific are Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Despite this growth, there are still regions in Asia Pacific that have poor access to clean drinking water. As a result, these regions have been focusing on developing innovative water purification technologies to address this challenge. For example, India has developed a model charcoal filter that can remove more than 99% of all pollutants from drinking water sources. In addition, Taiwan has developed a decentralized air-purification system that uses lemon juice as an oxidant to scavenge pollutants from indoor air.

China, India, and South Korea are the Largest Exporter in Global Water Purifier Market

Globally, more than 376,000 shipments were done in 2021. China, India and South Korea are the three leading countries with higher water purifiers exports in terms of total shipments. In 2021, these three countries collectively shipped more than 120,000 shipments to other countries around the globe. Wherein, China remained the largest exporter, accounting for over 48% of the total shipments. China exported $8 billion worth of water purifiers. The three countries have different reasons for exporting water purifiers. China exports water purifiers because of the need to improve public health, while India and South Korea export water purifiers because of the increasing demand for these products.

Public health is one of the main reasons why China exports water purifiers. The country has a population of over 1.3 billion people and approximately 1 million people die from diseases due to contaminated water each year. To address this issue, China has implemented a number of policies to improve public health, including building large-scale water treatment plants and providing subsidies to households to buy clean drinking water.

India in the global water purifier market also faces a public health issue with contaminated drinking water. The country has over 1.3 billion people and an estimated 700,000 people die from diseases due to contaminated drinking water annually. India has implemented a number of policies to improve public health, including building large-scale water treatment plants and providing subsidies to households to buy clean drinking water.

Top Trends in Global Water Purifier Market

The water purifier industry is continuously growing, with new models and technologies being released on a regular basis. Here are some of the top trends in the water purifier market:

1. Water filtration systems that use activated carbon filters to remove chlorine and other contaminants are becoming increasingly popular. These systems are often more affordable than traditional water purification systems and are considered to be more effective at removing pollutants.

2. Sophisticated reverse osmosis (RO) systems continue to gain traction as the best option for those who want to remove all traces of bacteria and other contaminants from their drinking water. RO systems can be expensive, but they are capable of producing incredibly pure water free of any residual chemicals or contaminants.

3. Makers of home water filtration systems are starting to offer smaller units that are perfect for individual households in the global water purifier market. These units are typically less expensive than traditional water purification systems and can be installed quickly and easily without the need for professional assistance.

4. More people are choosing tour chase bottled water instead of relying on municipal water supplies that may contain toxins and pollutants contamination. Bottled water is typically much more expensive than municipal water, but it is worth it if consumer value quality over price.

Overall, the water purifier market is continuing to thrive as consumers become increasingly concerned about their health and the environment. There are a variety of options available to meet every need, from budget-friendly home units to more sophisticated system.

Top Players in Global Water Purifier Market

A. O. Smith Corporation (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Brita LP (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (Switzerland)

Pentair PLC (US)

The 3M Company (US)

Culligan International Company (US)

iSpring Water Systems LLC (US)

Unilever PLC (U.K.)

Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Helen of Troy Limited (US)

