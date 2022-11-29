BiomX To Present at H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage on November 30, 2022.



H.C Wainwright 1st Annual Investor Conference on Bacteriophage Date & Time:

Wednesday, November 30, 10:30 AM EST (Virtual Presentation) Presenter: Jonathan Solomon Conference registration: Link

The presentation will also be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About BiomX Inc.

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com

