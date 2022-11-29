SYNLawn® Among Winners of the Fifth Annual Synthetic Turf Council Awards

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced three of its distributor teams were selected as winners of the 2022 Synthetic Turf Council (STC) Awards. The recipients were revealed at the awards ceremony event in Washington, D.C. that occurred during the STC's annual meeting.

"We're very proud of our teams recognized among industry peers for their innovative and impressive projects," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "Receiving these prestigious awards is a testament to the winners' outstanding commitment to their customers and communities to deliver only the best services and products."

The STC award recipients were recognized for their stellar work in the following categories:

Philanthropy: SYNLawn New York - Farmers on the Green. Anastasia Phillips, the owner of SYNLawn New York, and her team supported the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem by co-hosting more than 300 guests at a private STEM educational event called "Farmers on the Green" in July 2021 along with the SYNLawn corporate team. The event was held in the outdoor area of the historic school where SYNLawn New York had recently donated and installed a soy biobased synthetic grass installation. SYNLawn collaborated with partners from the United Soybean Board (USB), New York Corn and Soybean Growers Association, Indiana Soybean Alliance, John Bowne agricultural science program and Future Farmers of America chapter from Flushing, and the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem to educate attendees about science, sustainability and soybeans. Six learning stations were set up outside on the turf installation that offered interactive demonstrations, STEM activities and games to keep the children engaged. As a result of this event, the children learned how soybeans are used in products like SYNLawn to make them more sustainable. Additionally, the USB provides biodiesels for all of New York's buses, police cars and ambulances to keep them safe and running.

Anastasia Phillips, the owner of SYNLawn New York, and her team supported the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem by co-hosting more than 300 guests at a private STEM educational event called "Farmers on the Green" in July 2021 along with the SYNLawn corporate team. The event was held in the outdoor area of the historic school where SYNLawn New York had recently donated and installed a soy biobased synthetic grass installation. SYNLawn collaborated with partners from the United Soybean Board (USB), New York Corn and Soybean Growers Association, Indiana Soybean Alliance, John Bowne agricultural science program and Future Farmers of America chapter from Flushing, and the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem to educate attendees about science, sustainability and soybeans. Six learning stations were set up outside on the turf installation that offered interactive demonstrations, STEM activities and games to keep the children engaged. As a result of this event, the children learned how soybeans are used in products like SYNLawn to make them more sustainable. Additionally, the USB provides biodiesels for all of New York's buses, police cars and ambulances to keep them safe and running. Commercial Landscape Project of the Year: SYNLawn New York - Lincoln Center Restart Stages. Anastasia and the SYNLawn New York team were also recognized for their collaboration with the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and award-winning designer, Mimi Lien, to design a temporary installation called "The GREEN" as part of a Restart Stages initiative focused on bringing cultural engagement to public spaces. Pop-up performances by New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic and the Julliard School helped reignite New Yorkers' passion for the arts in a safe green space. SYNLawn New York donated and installed 14,000 square feet of USDA Certified bio-based SYNAugustine 347 to retrofit an outdoor plaza courtyard. SYNLawn New York rose to the challenge to give New Yorkers and tourists a green space to enjoy for relaxation, recreation and entertainment purposes. The installation was a hit among visitors and was so popular that it was covered by more than 30 online, print and TV media outlets resulting in more than 980 million media impressions.

Anastasia and the SYNLawn New York team were also recognized for their collaboration with the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and award-winning designer, Mimi Lien, to design a temporary installation called "The GREEN" as part of a Restart Stages initiative focused on bringing cultural engagement to public spaces. Pop-up performances by New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic and the Julliard School helped reignite New Yorkers' passion for the arts in a safe green space. SYNLawn New York donated and installed 14,000 square feet of USDA Certified bio-based SYNAugustine 347 to retrofit an outdoor plaza courtyard. SYNLawn New York rose to the challenge to give New Yorkers and tourists a green space to enjoy for relaxation, recreation and entertainment purposes. The installation was a hit among visitors and was so popular that it was covered by more than 30 online, print and TV media outlets resulting in more than 980 million media impressions. Residential Landscape Project of the Year: SYNLawn Colorado - The Links at Windy Way. Aaron and Nick Perea, the owners of SYNLawn Colorado, and their team were awarded for a custom residential golf facility they designed and installed featuring six tee boxes, two fairways, four turf bunkers and a large green with three tiers and nine holes. It also includes a golf shot range with six targets from 10 to 60 yards. The team used a combination of premium SYNLawn products for the project including Classic Pitch, SYNAugustine 347, Tee Strike, SYNPlay 48, the Dave Pelz ShotStopper and SYNBermuda 214. In addition to providing the homeowner with his own golf oasis, a few university golf teams also benefit from using the professional-quality practice facility.

"The STC Awards is a program designed to honor our members who've helped advance the association's mission and vision," said Melanie Taylor, STC president and CEO. "These awards and categories also promote our values in sustainability, philanthropy and innovation. We are excited to recognize the outstanding STC members who have attained this goal."

Photos of the winning projects are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn, visit www.synlawn.com. Learn more about the STC awards program at www.syntheticturfcouncil.org/awards.

Contact Information:

Mackenzie Smith

mackenzie@labearcommunications.com

574-524-5916



Related Images











Image 1: SYNLawn Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment