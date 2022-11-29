Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Successful Rights Offering

English Dutch

PRESS RELEASE: INSIDE INFORMATION / REGULATED INFORMATION

29 November 2022, 15:15 CET

Biocartis Announces Successful Rights Offering:

Existing Shareholders and New Investors Fully Subscribed for the Rights Offering

Following Successful Private Placement of the Scrips and Backstop Undertakings

Mechelen, Belgium, 29 November 2022 – Biocartis Group NV (the "Company" or "Biocartis"), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the successful closing of the private placement of scrips (the "Scrips") to institutional investors (the "Scrips Private Placement").

Following the Scrips Private Placement and the public offering of maximum 33,476,932 new shares at an issue price per share of EUR 0.75 (the "Offered Shares") to existing shareholders of the Company and any holders of an extra-legal preferential right (the "Preferential Right") (such offering, the "Rights Offering", and together with the Scrips Private Placement, the "Offering"), 75.75% of the Offered Shares have been subscribed for (of which 55.91% in the Rights Offering and 19.84% in the Scrips Private Placement). The remaining 24.25% of the Offered Shares will be subscribed for by certain new investors pursuant to the backstop undertakings described in the prospectus that has been prepared in connection with the Offering (the "Prospectus"). As a result, 100% of the Offering will have been subscribed and all of the 33,476,932 new shares will be issued.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “We are very pleased with this fully subscribed rights offering that is the capstone in the comprehensive refinancing package we announced on 1 September 2022. Together with the new convertible term loan and the new convertible bonds, the rights offering brings EUR 66 million of gross proceeds, necessary to continue and execute our growth strategy towards profitability."

Based on the results of the Scrips Private Placement, there are no net proceeds (after deduction of costs) from the sale of Scrips. Therefore, as there are no net proceeds of the Scrips Private Placement (after deduction of costs), the holders of Preferential Rights who have not exercised them are not entitled to receive any payment.

Payment for the dematerialised Preferential Rights, the realisation of the capital increase and the listing of the Offered Shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels is expected to take place on 2 December 2022. After this capital increase, the number of issued shares in the Company will increase from 58,584,631 to 92,061,563. The Offered Shares are expected to become tradeable on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels on 2 December 2022.

The trading of the Company's shares will resume after publication of this press release.

The Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (the "FSMA") approved the English version of the Prospectus on 15 November 2022. The FSMA's approval does not imply any opinion by the FSMA on the suitability and the status of the Offered Shares, the Preferential Rights or the Scrips, or on the status of the Company, nor as an endorsement of the Company or of the quality of the Offered Shares, the Preferential Rights or the Scrips.

KBC Securities NV (the "Underwriter") acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner of the Offering. Baker McKenzie acts as legal counsel to the Company, and NautaDutilh as legal counsel to the Underwriter.

Additional information, subject to applicable legal restrictions, is available here: https://investors.biocartis.com/en/offering.

--- END ---

More information:

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™'s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

