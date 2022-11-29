Dr. Kate Lund, Clinical Psychologist, Author, and Performance Coach, Launches The Optimized Mind Podcast

Los Angeles, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kate Lund, licensed clinical psychologist, author, and performance coach, launched The Optimized Mind podcast featuring top expert interviews and monologues that uplift the theme of resilience. Episodes focus on how individuals can develop tools to bounce back from challenge, define their own unique context and maximize potential.

The Optimized Mind recently welcomed guests, such as Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo who uses neuroscientific research to help Fortune 500 companies and other clients decrease stress and experience success.

In episode six of the podcast, Dr. Lund interviews entrepreneur and coach Damon D’Amore, who engages storytelling, legacy, psychological performance, and other tools to strengthen executive leadership. D’Amore speaks on integrating resilience into daily life as well as the importance of seeking social support.

D’Amore shared, “Sometimes, you’re not okay, but even if you’re not okay and you still wake up that next morning, you’re in it. You’re in the game, but you have some capacity to change the outcome. You can’t change the outcome of external things, but you can change the outcome of your own fulfillment and happiness, your wellness, your own capacity to deal with things and find a silver lining.”

Dr. Lund has over 20 years of experience as a psychologist. She has worked with populations across domains, including children and families, corporate executives, middle managers, and athletes.

“A big piece of my work revolves around the human experience, the relational aspect and ability to bounce back from challenges within your own unique context. There’s no one size fits all. We must recognize that challenge is inevitable. There’s no escaping it. So, how do we work through and beyond it?” said Dr. Lund.

Audiences listening to the first episode of The Optimized Mind will also hear about Dr. Lund’s personal motivation for her career and latest podcast venture. Throughout the podcast, critical reflections are fused with in-depth informational interviews.

