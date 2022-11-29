Recently Opened Extended Stay Suites at The Inn at Canaan

Davis, West Virginia, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inn at Canaan has officially opened their extended stay suites. This new addition adds to the 18 rooms available within the Inn bringing the total up to 22.

The extended stay suites feature a large living room area, small seating area, kitchen with full sized fridge, stove/oven, coffee maker, and all of the essentials like pots, pans, and silverware. In each suite, there are two queen sized bedrooms and a large bathroom perfect for a family getaway. Separate bedrooms allow for privacy and relaxation in the suite any time of day.

The Inn at Canaan is located in Canaan Valley, West Virginia, and sits on 10 acres of beautiful rolling land with mountain views. The Canaan Valley area is full of natural beauty and is an ideal vacation destination. As it gets colder, there are winter activities available for the whole family to participate in. Ice skating and snow tubing are available close to the hotel, and the longest sled run on the east coast is at Blackwater Falls, less than 9 miles away. There are also three ski resorts in the area, Timberline Mountain, Canaan Resort, and White Grass, all within a 10-minute drive from the Inn. During the warmer seasons, travelers will be able to discover local attractions such as; family adventure, hiking, cycling, horseback riding, and Dolly Sods Wilderness Area.

“It’s been a neat process to watch the transformation of the Inn come to life,” said Danyelle Conley, General Manager of the Inn at Canaan. “The newly opened two bedroom suites are perfect for visitors wanting to stay in the area longer providing a comfortable place to relax at the end of your day.”

CEO Sean Taylor shared, “The Inn at Canaan's newly renovated suites provide so many opportunities for guests and families. It is exciting to watch this property flourish and now with these suites, guests will look forward to coming back from their long days of enjoying Canaan Valley for a good evening of relaxation. In addition to the suites, we also are adding several luxury cabins as well as a 4-bedroom Chalet, The Barton House, named after the Barton family who established the first ski resort in Canaan Valley.”

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars. Taylor Hospilitaty is growing its West Virginia portfolio of unique hospitality properties throughout the state.

For more information about The Inn at Canaan, please visit http://innatcanaan.com/

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality is a premier hospitality management and consulting company creating lifetime memories for our guests, homeowners, and associates through our profitable properties, value added services and community relationships. For more information, visit https://taylorhospitality.com.

