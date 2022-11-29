New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368532/?utm_source=GNW

V., Sumitomo Riko, Sika AG, Rockwool A/S, Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain Ecophon AB, Harman International, Thomas Publishing Company, UFP Technologies Inc., Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd., Knauf Insulation, and Owens Corning.



The global automotive acoustic materials market is expected to grow from $3.00 billion in 2021 to $3.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The automotive acoustic materials market is expected to grow to $4.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The automotive acoustic materials market consists of sales of automotive acoustic materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce the strength of mechanical waves such as sound, ultrasound, vibration, and infrasound in liquid, gas, and solid media. Acoustic materials refer to a variety of foams, fabrics, metals, etc. used to quiet homes, offices, cars, and other structures to improve the comfort and safety of their occupants by reducing noise generated both inside and outside of those spaces. According to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method, different types of materials are used for automotive acoustics.



The main types of materials of automotive acoustic materials are acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), fiberglass, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU) foam, polypropylene, and textiles.Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is an opaque amorphous and thermoplastic polymer.



The different components include arch liner, dash, fender and floor insulator, door, head and bonnet liner, engine cover, trunk trim, parcel tray, and other components.The various types of vehicles include passenger cars, LCVs, and HCV.



These are used in various applications such as underbody and engine bay acoustics, interior cabin acoustics, exterior acoustics, and trunk panel acoustics.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive aucostic materials market in 2021. The regions covered in automotive acoustic materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in sales of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive acoustic materials market going forward.Electric vehicles are vehicles that use electricity either entirely or in part.



Automotive acoustic materials help electronic vehicles to reduce interior vehicle noise, by soundproofing and sound absorbing.For instance, in April 2021, according to a report, Global EV Outlook 2021 published by the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, the number of electric vehicles sold worldwide reached 10 million in 2020, an increase of 43% from 2019.



There were about 3 million new electric vehicle registrations in 2020. Europe took the lead for the first time with 1.4 million new registrations. China registered 1.2 million new electric automobiles after the United States registered 2.95 million. Therefore, the rising sales of electric vehicles are driving the growth of the automotive acoustic materials market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive acoustic materials market.Major companies operating in the automotive acoustic materials market are introducing new technologies such as Flexi-Loft, a new felt-based technology that reduces product weight to sustain their position in the automotive acoustic materials market.



For instance, in November 2021, Autoneum, a Switzerland-based developer of multifunctional, lightweight components and systems for interior floor and engine bay launched Flexi-Loft for vehicle interiors.This felt-based technology helps make a unique blend of recycled cotton and functional fibers reduces product weight and allows for accurate adaptation even to complex shapes.



The textile material provides a versatile and more sustainable alternative to foam.



In May 2020, Freudenberg Group, a Germany-based company offering tailor-made and technological products and services in the fields of automotive, automobile parts and more acquired Low & Bonar Plc for an undisclosed amount.This deal is expected to help Freudenberg Group in strengthening its performance materials business and expands its technological know-how.



Low & Bonar Plc, is a UK-based high-performance material manufacturer operating in the automotive acoustic materials market.



The countries covered in the automotive acoustic materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



