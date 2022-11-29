Chinova Bioworks CEO Wins the Innovation Award at the 2022 RBC Women of Influence Awards

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinova Bioworks (Chinova) is honoured to announce Natasha Dhayagude, CEO and Co-founder, as the recipient of the Innovation Award at the 2022 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. Presented by Women of Influence, and now in their 30th year, the prestigious awards recognize the country's leading female entrepreneurs who have made impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economy.

"We are honoured to recognize the incredible achievements of this year's award recipients," says Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO & Head of Events, Women of Influence. "The economic impact they have had on our country during turbulent times has been nothing short of remarkable."

Natasha Dhayagude was one of seven recipients celebrated at this year's awards gala on November 23, following a robust nomination drive that saw over 9,000 nominations across the country. The Innovation Award showcases a forward-thinking female entrepreneur who has recognized a new market, product, service, technological advancement, or opportunity and led the way. She must demonstrate outstanding leadership within her company and market and has set standards for originality, quality, and successful management.

"Thank you, RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards and the Women of Influence, for naming me the 2022 Innovation winner. As a female role model, I want to empower women to become impactful leaders, especially in STEM, and encourage them to do the same. I have been able to foster that throughout Chinova," said Natasha Dhayagude, CEO and Co-founder of Chinova Bioworks. "My co-founder and I started the company to make a difference in the food industry by developing natural, clean-label food and beverage ingredients that reduce food waste. It is truly amazing to receive this honour and see these wonderful organizations recognize our hard work."

Chinova upcycles the stems of white button mushrooms, usually thrown away by farmers, to develop Chiber™ (mushroom extract), a natural, clean-label preservation ingredient. Manufacturers using Chiber™ improve their finished products' quality, freshness, and shelf-life while providing value throughout the supply chain. Distributors have fresher products, which allows them to expand their global reach and increase food security. Retailers reduce spoilage costs with products containing Chiber™, which enables them to provide consumers with natural, healthy, clean-label finished products resulting in reduced food waste.

About Natasha Dhayagude

Natasha Dhayagude is Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member at Chinova Bioworks. She has a Bachelor's degree in Science from the University of New Brunswick and spent the early part of her career immersing herself with entrepreneurs and start-ups at Planet Hatch and Venture for Canada. There she gained vital skills such as building business models and fundraising to ensure optimal success when she co-founded Chinova Bioworks. She is also a Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN) Board Member.

About Chinova Bioworks:

Chinova Bioworks started in 2016 with the mission of using nature to protect and reduce food waste. The company developed a natural fiber extract from the stems of white button mushrooms to make stable, broad-spectrum preservation ingredients that protect products from spoilage caused by yeast, mold, and harmful bacteria. Their ingredients are natural, healthy, and integrate seamlessly into various foods and beverages during processing. This technology enables manufacturers and lab operators to improve their finished products' quality, freshness, and shelf-life, resulting in increased consumer satisfaction for using natural, clean-label ingredients, all while reducing food waste. The company has raised $10.5M in investment with a team representing 90% of women in STEM.

