29.7% CAGR for Social and Emotional Learning Market to Gain $9.29 Billion, Revenue by 2028 – Comprehensive Study by The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study “ Social and Emotional Learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand Forecasts to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Wed-Based and Application), Core Competency (Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, and Responsible Decision-Making), End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, and Middle & High Schools), and Geography”, the social and emotional learning market size is projected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2028 from USD 1.56 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2028.





Social and Emotional Learning Market – Global Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.56 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 9.29 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Type, Core Competency, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Social and Emotional Learning Market: Competitive Landscape

Committee for Children, Everfi, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, Panorama Education, Hero K12, Newsela, Playworks, Wings for Kids, and Rethink ED are among the key players profiled in the social and emotional learning market study. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this study to get a holistic view of the social and emotional learning market and its ecosystem.

The reports highlight key organic and inorganic growth strategies in the social and emotional learning market. Organic growth strategies adopted by market players include product launches, product approvals, and patents and events. Further, the inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market include acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of businesses and customer bases of market players.





Social and emotional learning is the process of endorsing complete child development through digital solutions and services, and innovative teaching methods. These ways of learning are commonly adopted across elementary, pre-kindergarten, and middle and high school classrooms. Moreover, it promotes better mental wellness, along with intervention and prevention measures boosting the mental health ecosystem across the education sector. Self-regulation, persistence, empathy, self-awareness, and mindfulness are some of the major core competencies involved in social and emotional learning activities and programs. By playing an integral role in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across education sectors, social and emotional learning helps students build a different perspective by embracing similarities as well as differences. It also enhances their ability to build relationships.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Social and Emotional Learning Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic benefited the social and emotional learning industry. The education sector started facing unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, which compelled them to develop remote learning and working environments. Social and emotional learning solutions allowed users to support one another, as adults, families, young people, and communities experienced feelings of loss, isolation, and stress amid this health crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on students’ socio-emotional learning abilities, and therefore, to stabilize the academic learning, social and emotional learning tools, as well as programs, were adopted rapidly to establish a more expansive and accurate definition of learning, both, during and beyond the global health crisis. Social and emotional learning activities helped students adapt to new circumstances, return to school, and catch up on lost learnings.





Social and emotional learning solutions are increasingly used in schools and colleges to regulate emotions and encourage on-time graduation, aid in college enrollment, and enhance financial earning capability during the later stages of their lives. They also aid in enhancing the overall academic performance, scores, and grades along with supporting the cognitive, social, and mental well-being of students. Substantial growth in the education sectors across the world is one of the key factors leading to a positive outlook in the social and emotional learning market. These solutions can be implemented across areas with weak internet connectivity, and they help develop academic and noncognitive skills in children. As a result, the adoption of social and emotional learning solutions is increasing notably across developed and emerging economies. A surge in the adoption of connected and smart devices in e-learning and rapid digitalization in the education sector further accelerate social and emotional learning market growth.

Elementary schools are anticipated to be among the prominent end users of social and emotional learning solutions in the coming years. This segment of end users includes parents, teachers, principals, and legislators, who use social and emotional learning programs and activities to help students develop their academic and social skills. North America holds the highest share of the social and emotional learning market. Most companies in the market in this region have already shifted to digital transformation to compete effectively with each other. In Asia-Pacific, the social and emotional learning market is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate and is expected to grow in the coming years. Increased support & awareness programs initiated by the government towards the importance of social and emotional learning programs in the education curriculum is one of the major factors contributing towards the social and emotional learning market growth in the region. However, higher focus on the academic than additional social and emotional learning programs in emerging nations and lack of proper infrastructure and IT support are expected to limit the social and emotional learning market growth.





